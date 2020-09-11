Late HIV diagnoses halved thanks to new testing program | Cheers

A screening program implemented at the Cascais hospital reduced the late diagnosis of HIV from 90% of the cases identified in the emergency room to 43%. Early detection is essential to achieve the UNAIDS goals, namely that by 2030, 95% of patients will be diagnosed, 95% will be treated and 95% will have an undetectable viral load, breaking the chains of cancer. transmission. And in this way limit new infections of the disease.

continue reading