20 years after the first “NSU” murder: “The greatest defeat of the rule of law” – politics

Next to Enver Şimşek’s white van is a bright red parasol under which he offers bouquets of flowers for sale. The then 38-year-old was shot eight times by terrorists at this location. Şimşek runs a flower wholesaler in Schlüchtern, Hesse. Just because he represents an employee, on September 9, 2000, he stands at the small booth with the red umbrella next to a thoroughfare in Nuremberg, which is shown by photos of the crime scene.

Şimşek dies of the injuries two days later. He is the first murder victim of the far-right terror group “NSU” around Beate Zschäpe, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos. The motive for murder: hatred of people with a migration history.

Between 2000 and 2007, the three committed ten murders, mainly of people of Turkish and Greek descent. Many media reports were riddled with resentment. During the investigation there was speculation about all possible backgrounds – for far too long no one wanted to think about a racist motive.

Günther Beckstein did just that: As the Bavarian Interior Minister, the CSU politician was the head of the investigative police. And he had a direct connection with Enver Şimşek: Beckstein knew the terrorist victim personally because he occasionally bought flowers from him.

When he read about the case in the newspaper, he wrote as a note next to it: “Can you tell me exactly: is murder conceivable against a xenophobic background?”

Schäuble finds clear words

Beckstein’s suspicions have long since become a sad certainty. It was the first case of “a series of murders for racist motives, out of pure hatred”, as President Wolfgang Schäuble said in the Bundestag on Wednesday. “In the midst of us.”

It is unusual and much acknowledged for the President of the Bundestag to address Parliament at such a special address. Schäuble warns: “It is our responsibility not to give an inch of public space to those who are forever yesterday, the violent chaots and militant neo-Nazis.”

Beckstein says today, “The whole story about the” NSU “was the greatest defeat the rule of law has suffered in my time.” But the CSU politician sees no shortcomings in the investigative authorities. “An incredible effort has been made,” he told Tagesspiegel on the phone. “At the top, we deployed 130 people as a special committee. We figured out everything we needed to think about. “

Beckstein: There were more than three perpetrators

Yet much is still unclear today. “There must have been henchmen in Nuremberg from whom tips came,” says Beckstein. He is absolutely certain it wasn’t just three perpetrators. Bönhardt, Mundlos and Zschäpe were therefore able to fall back on a larger network.

SPD member Eva Högl in the “NSU” committee of inquiry confirmed that he had the “right nose”. But she also called Beckstein a “tragic figure” – because instinct didn’t lead to success. “I’m still sorry we didn’t find anything,” says Beckstein.

The suffering of the next of kin

All conceivable motives that Beckstein talks about include the motives that caused great suffering to the next of kin. The researchers looked for the motive for the murder in the family or in the drug environment. Şimşek has never been associated with drug offenses. It could also be a settlement between florists, an official said in 2001 in the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY … unresolved”.

Şimşek’s daughter Semiya repeatedly described the mood she had suffered for years. “In the eleven years before the investigation, my father was a potential criminal,” she said in a documentary. Born in Friedberg, Hesse, Semiya now lives in Turkey.

Enver Şimşek had worked his way up from factory worker to florist with incredible zeal. His working week then lasted from Monday to Sunday, so relatives report to “Spiegel”.

Right-wing extremist ideas in the police

Even if Beckstein has protected his officers to this day, he says there are “individuals in the police force and in society as a whole” who cultivate right-wing extremist ideas. At the time he decided that people without German citizenship could also become police officers. “That has also changed the climate at the police stations.”

Much remains to be done. Recently, four police officers in Hamburg and Berlin were suspected of requesting private information. Those involved, journalist Hengameh Yaghoobifarah and comedian İdil Baydar, received threatening emails, among other things. They are marked with a cynical pseudonym: “NSU 2.0”.