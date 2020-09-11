Winterkorn must go to court: the accusations of the former head of VW approved – the economy

Almost five years after the exhaustion in Volkswagen was uncovered, the Braunschweig Regional Court upheld allegations of fraud against ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn. The relevant chamber announced it on Wednesday. Winterkorn has to face charges in a public trial – when the trial begins, it is still open.

Investigators charged the 73-year-old manager in April 2019 about his role in the oil scandal. These are allegations of serious fraud and violation of the law against unfair competition in connection with the manipulation of the emission values ​​of millions of vehicles.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

As the court announced on Wednesday, the chamber sees in Winterkorn a sufficient suspicion that the manager could be convicted of commercial and gang fraud. Therefore, the initiation of the original proceeding was granted.

Buyers of certain VW vehicles were deceived about the condition of the cars and, in particular, about the so-called shut-off device in the engine management software. As a result, compliance with nitrogen oxide emissions was only guaranteed at the test site, but not during normal operation. As a result, buyers would suffer a financial loss, the regional court said in a statement.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Commercial Criminal Chamber of three judges examined whether there was sufficient suspicion. Over the last few months, the court has had doubts about the arguments of the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office. In the fall, Judge Christian Schütz asked the prosecutor for further clarification.

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted manipulation

According to the reports, the court requested, inter alia, an expert opinion on the question of whether the software of the control units of the diesel vehicles in question actually contained an illegal fraud program.

Indeed, observers expected the lawsuit against Winterkorn and other executives to begin earlier this year. In January, however, the prosecutor apparently had to revise himself: According to information from the online business magazine “Business Insider”, it is stated that some of the grounds of the accusation are “ineffective” and “sufficient suspicion” should not be in sight.

So it was a charge of criminal advertising for manipulated diesel cars in the US – and also a charge of fraud due to the continued sale of these vehicles. However, the court has now accepted the request.

In September 2015, Volkswagen admitted unauthorized interference with diesel car emission levels following inspections by US authorities and scientists. The software of some engines has been set to emit significantly more toxic nitrogen oxides (NOx) during actual road use than during tests. (DPA)