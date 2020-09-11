19th anniversary of “Nine-Eleven”: the desire for unity – politics

The big commemoration will not take place until next year. And in view of this disaster year that is probably very good too. Shortly after the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the official number of Americans killed as a result of the coronavirus will be 200,000. On this sad occasion, the renowned magazine “Time” appears for the second time in its history with a black bar on the cover. The first time was after “Nine-Eleven”.

Many Americans compare the two disasters. Gordon Felt, who lost his older brother Edward Porter Felt 19 years ago, finds this difficult. Even when he knows that a family doesn’t care how a loved one died. But there is a difference. Nine-Eleven is one of those days in our history, like Pearl Harbor, when massive tragedy created heroes, ”said the 56-year-old.

Felt’s brother was one of 40 passengers and crew who wanted to fly from New York’s Newark Airport to San Francisco. When their machine, like three others, was hijacked that day by Al-Qaeda terrorists and it became clear to them via cell phone calls that they were also on their way to Washington like a flying bomb, they decided to take action: they attacked their kidnappers.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden both travel to Pennsylvania

At 10:03 AM, the Boing 757 crashed into a field near the town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 15 minutes later, the plane would have reached the capital Washington – and perhaps destroyed the White House or the Capitol. The passengers of flight 93 prevented that. At the crash site, which is now a national park, the “Tower of Voices”, built by the families, is a reminder of the victims with 40 wind chimes.

Here, in the mountains of Somerset County, not only the family members meet next Friday, but also US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Less than two months before the election, the two opponents in this election campaign are getting closer than ever – even with Trump in the morning and Biden in the afternoon, a distance is assured. Gordon Felt sincerely hopes that the ceremony, which will take place at the request of the families and in view of the pandemic largely shielded from the public, will send a sign of peace and (impartial) unity despite the final phase of the election campaign.

The relatives gathered on Thursday to celebrate the final completion of the clock tower, inaugurated two years ago. In the evening, a beam of light from the crash site lit up the sky, just as two columns of light in New York remind us of the World Trade Center that was destroyed for years by two planes – and this year also shone a column at the Pentagon in Washington, where the fourth machine crashed.

The names of the 40 victims are read

On Friday the official commemoration of the 2977 dead takes place. Trump is expected to deliver a speech, but especially the names of the 40 victims of Flight 93 will be read and the “Bells of Remembrance” heard.

“With our monument we wanted to create a place where healing is possible,” says Gordon Felt. “Where people can come together to commemorate, mourn, but also to be proud of the heroes.” This is not about politics. “Support for our monument has always been impartial. Everyone who travels here comes to show respect. That’s all, says Felt. “The place is too sacred to spread political messages here.”

The anniversary brings back memories of a different America – one in which people treated each other with respect, sacrificed themselves for each other, appealed to common sense, preached tolerance. It was a country that many were proud of. On the evening of September 11, 2001, dozens of Congressmen gathered on the steps in front of the east wing of the Capitol. They took each other by the hand, Republicans and Democrats, Senators and Representatives. Then they sang first softly, then louder and louder “God Bless America”. Finally they hugged and comforted each other.

Scenes of Unity – and Today?

A few days later, President George W. Bush visited the Islamic Center in the capital and said, “The face of terror is not the real face of Islam. Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not fight against Islam. “

Scenes of unity are remembered. In Dallas, Texas, a bus driver suddenly stopped and asked passengers to pray with him. In Los Angeles, California, people handed out burning candles to drivers at night. More than 1,000 people gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington with candles in their hands. An outdoor service was held in the pouring rain in Alexandria, Virginia. The first prayers were said by an Islamic minister.

Last year, on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, Senate Democrats and Republicans unanimously passed a resolution recognizing the historic importance of the National Memorial Trail. This multipurpose walking trail – there are also routes for bicycles and cars – is designed to cover the Pentagon Memorial (Arlington, Virginia), the Tower of Voices in Shanksville and the National September 11th Memorial in New York for a distance of 1300 miles to connect. connect.

The contrast with today could hardly be greater. America is divided, Congress is blocked. Liberals and conservatives distrust each other, the verbal fights vary from aggressive to hostile. The threat of the corona pandemic did not lead to a concerted effort, but rather amplified the differences between the camps.

If things go well these days, looking back could evoke feelings of what is possible in a country where people are not just striving to win the next election. Gordon Felt hopes so too. When he thinks of “Nine-Eleven”, he sees above all the positive, the heroic. Even though he misses his brother every day.