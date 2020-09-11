US Banks in China: Wall Street’s Run on New Middle Class Wealth – Economy

Approving an exclusive license to offer financial products in China should make you feel like winning the lottery. Instead, foreign companies have preferred to remain silent about it. Because it was often not clear what that actually meant.

At the end of August, the Chinese stock market regulator, the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), gave Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, permission to establish its own investment fund in China. Other Wall Street banks are also currently gaining ground in the Chinese financial market. The British bank HSBC was given the green light to take full control of its Chinese life insurance, and Citibank obtained a prestigious license for institutional investors in China. The largest American fund company Vanguard has even decided to relocate its headquarters in Asia to Shanghai.

“By September 3, all foreign equity was 4.69 percent of the value of shares traded in China, which is still very low compared to other stock markets, such as Japan and South Korea – where foreign equity is more than 30 percent. Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of China’s Securities Commission, said recently at China’s annual International Financial Forum in Beijing.

China is loosening the rules in the midst of a crisis

China has lifted restrictions on foreign holdings in banking, securities, futures and fund management, and reduced restrictions on shareholder qualifications such as asset size and life, said Chen Yulu, deputy governor of China’s PBOC. According to their calculations, the balance of Chinese renminbi-denominated domestic financial assets held by foreign institutions and individuals increased by 37 percent to 7.74 trillion yuan (equivalent to $ 1.1 trillion) by July compared to the same period last year.

As early as March, in the midst of the corona crisis, Beijing relaxed restrictions on US financial institutions Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and allowed them to take over most of their Chinese joint ventures. US investment bank Goldman Sachs then increased its stake in the joint venture with Gao Hua Securities from 33 percent to 51 percent. Just three months before the investment bank unveiled its quarterly data in New York on January 15, it became clear that the most prestigious investment bank, Wall Street, plans to double its headcount in China.

The goal of increasing the number of employees to 600 is part of a five-year plan from the level of management of a New York investment bank, the Bloomberg agency said, referring to the insider. Goldman CEO David Solomon, who has headed for nearly two years, reportedly asked his employees to develop a Chinese strategy as early as 2018.

Investable wealth of $ 24 billion

The Chinese government is expected to continue its policy of opening up financial markets. Then the main attraction is the capital that is in the middle class savings accounts. According to consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the investable wealth of private customers in the People’s Republic is expected to increase from the current good 24 billion to $ 41 billion by 2023.

In contrast, the number of well-trained and internationally experienced asset managers in the country is still low. From Wall Street executives’ point of view, there is nothing to lose: the five largest US banks have invested only 1.6 percent of their assets in China or Hong Kong.

Thanks to Corona, initial payments are at risk

For Beijing, opening is a tool to bring capital to the country from the West and to reduce the demand for loans from its own banks, especially state-owned banks, through bonds and shares. Because Chinese companies are still heavily indebted to banks. There could be a real flood of defaults this year. The volume of loans to state-owned banks increased by seven percent in the first half of the year, while profits fell sharply. The government recently ordered banks to approve additional loans after the koruna was stopped in order to stimulate the economy again.

The British HSBC has long held an important place on the Hong Kong horizon. REUTERS / Bobby Yip / File

It is arguable that the Chinese government wants to prove its promise of further opening up capital markets only through licensing. From a Western point of view, this process is too slow. Regulators are likely to plan for domestic companies to obtain more financing through the issuance of bonds and shares in order to reduce their dependence on bank loans.

Last year alone, about $ 200 billion flowed into the Chinese capital market from abroad. At the end of June, foreign holdings of Chinese stocks and bonds were 50 and 28 percent higher than a year ago, according to the “economist”.

A non-free market complicates the situation

The situation cannot be worse: there is no free market in China. The Communist Party has so far held on to the domestic financial market. The heads of foreign financial institutions operating in China are tired after years of announced reforms in the financial market. One puts the problem as follows: “The fact that we now have a license for product A as a foreign bank does not mean that we can also offer product B, and both can belong to the same category.”

In the past, Beijing has had to painfully learn what it means to control the market too much. In 2015, the Shanghai Composite stock index collapsed by more than 30 percent in three weeks. Players, pros and retirees were gambling away about five trillion dollars at the time.

China has not yet experienced a financial crisis

The loss of confidence in the state outweighs the money lost. Despite these drastic memories: China, unlike the rest of the world, has not yet experienced a bank collapse because financial structures such as credit derivatives have not existed in China for a long time.

Former PBOC chief Zhou Xiaochuan has repeatedly preached to make financial markets more stable and predictable through competition from abroad. Although now everything seems to be worth the effort and the liberal officers at the core of the Communist Party have won – a transparent, open financial market has not yet emerged. For example, Blackrock had to agree to store only the data of its Chinese customers in the country.

Access to the People’s Republic’s $ 46 trillion financial market, which also includes asset managers and insurance companies, attracts institutes far beyond Wall Street. However, everyone will have to lead the competition under the conditions of China. Prime Minister Xi Jinping recently emphasized this at a meeting with bankers. He openly stated that it was a matter of preserving the “financial sovereignty” of the nation.