Late hours? CGTP says now is a good time to discuss 35 hours again | Covid-19

Drinking a beer in a garden or dining with more than ten people will be prohibited from next Tuesday, the week when the start of the new school year, with the return of face-to-face lessons. The changes were announced by the Prime Minister, who has once again become the face of the news agreed upon by the ministers of the Palácio da Ajuda at a time when the country takes a step back from the lack of definition. The unions take the opportunity to remember the fight 35 hours a week.

The arrival of new restrictions from September 15 had already been announced at the end of August by the Minister of State and of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, who at the time justified that the “change of routine”, “the the arrival of autumn ”and“ the international context ”demanded preventive action on the part of António Costa’s executive.

The package of measures announced at the end of the Council of Ministers brings stricter rules for the metropolitan areas of Lisbon and Porto which, due to their population density, represent a greater risk of contagion. The government’s priority will be to reduce clusters at work and in public transport, so in addition to extending the teleworking rules already in place, companies located in Lisbon and Porto will be forced to adopt more stringent measures, workers switching between the teleworking regime and the work performed at the usual workplace, as well as the time difference are guaranteed, not only on entry and exit, but also at breaks and at meal times.

Despite the fact that the rest of the country does not have such restrictive measures, teleworking remains compulsory whenever it is required by a chronically ill, immunocompromised or disabled worker and if the physical spaces do not allow the respect of safety standards so much. that the functions can be performed. at a distance.

Unions do not know when they are heard

According to the Prime Minister, the diploma will still be discussed with the social partners, but on the side of the unions and business representatives, no contact has yet been received from the government. And if the General Union of Workers (UGT) does not anticipate difficulties in the application of the measures, although there are only four days left to implement them, he does not think so either the leader of the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers nor the President of the Confederation of Commerce and Services of Portugal (CCP). João Vieira Lopes sees the government’s intention as a “simple performance”, since the changes begin at the beginning of next week.

“Because recommendations are one thing, the rules are different”, distinguishes João Vieira Lopes, illustrating that a small company, “with four or five employees”, will have more difficulty in reducing its opening hours or “its capacity to make the difference”. Addressing PÚBLICO, the president of the PCC recalled that the Portuguese commercial fabric is largely dominated by companies with less than ten workers, so even if he recognizes the “good intention” of the measure, he underlines that “it is very difficult to establish rules ”in the commercial sector. “The general line of thought makes sense, but we do not see how rules can be made taking into account the diversity of sectors,” he said.

The secretary general of the UGT Carlos Silva, for his part, is not surprised by this news and praises the “climate of prudence” of the government. However, he notes that if the executive wants the opinion of its partners, it will have to hear them quickly. Carlos Silva points out that companies have implemented some of the changes as deflation has progressed and therefore do not anticipate any major difficulties.

If there is a need to change working hours, this should be done in consultation with workers

Carlos Silva, secretary general of the UGT

However, the union leader calls for “an urgent dialogue with the bosses, the big businessmen and the unions” so that changes can occur “in the respect of collective bargaining”. “The President of the Republic and the government have not decreed the suspension of democracy”, he notes, insisting on “respect for the rights of persons”.

“If it is necessary to change working hours, this must be done in consultation with the workers,” he defends himself. “On the UGT side, there is total availability”, but “workers’ rights must be respected”. “In general, companies have heeded the recommendations made,” he says.

Asked whether the control is carried out by the companies themselves and by the Working Conditions Authority, Carlos Silva gives a vote of confidence. “I trust the common sense of entrepreneurs and workers in general. It is obvious that there are still abuses and that they must be denounced by the workers themselves, ”he says. “Sacrifices will have to be made, which will hurt some companies, but I generally agree with the cautious position of the executive,” he concludes.

Isabel Camarinha, leader of the CGTP, also maintains that the measures “must be dealt with in negotiations at each workplace and with each representative” of the workers. “There are rights, collective agreements and an organization of schedules that must be respected,” he adds, in statements to the PUBLIC. In addition, like the UGT, the CGTP stresses that workers must have the right to reconcile professional and family life and have a regulated schedule.

“These issues need to be negotiated. You cannot put pressure on workers to agree to anything. Health protection is very important, but it cannot be at any cost, it must be with a complaint. The secretary general suggests that reducing working time to 35 hours could be a way to change workers’ hours without harming them ”.

The government wants “only lessons in the classroom”

This Thursday, it was also confirmed that after three months of distance learning, the next academic year will once again have in-person classes. The Prime Minister warns that a great effort will have to be made “so that the academic year can last as long as possible only with face-to-face teaching”, but the priority will always be to keep students in school, in order to to preserve not only the support of the program. , but also the social support provided to students.

Nevertheless, the government will maintain the already known distance education programs, such as Study at Home, broadcast on RTP Memória during the third period of the academic year, as a “safety net”.

António Costa ensured that the school community was informed “in a timely manner” of all health and safety rules drawn up by the general directorate of health, as well as “emergency measures to be applied in case of detection of cases or in the event of an epidemic ”. .

