Research on Maleic Anhydride Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Korea PTG, CEPSA, MOL Group

Global Maleic Anhydride Market 2020

The global Maleic Anhydride market size by volume and value on the basis of product types, applications, well-established vendors and major geographies.

Pivotal industry players involved in this report are:

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

The Global Maleic Anhydride market divided by product types:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

Maleic Anhydride market segregation by application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other

The global Maleic Anhydride market report from 2020 to 2026.

The global Maleic Anhydride market report showcases several factors that are driving the industrial growth and evaluates the present market scenario, demand and supply ratio, and company shares of the top Maleic Anhydride market players by geography.

The report has been designed with the help of series of methodologies including SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and real-time analytics.