The Minister of the Interior and the Refugees: Horst Seehofer, the bogeyman – politics

It has been almost exactly a year since Horst Seehofer suddenly found new friends. The Federal Secretary of the Interior had staged a small coup. He agreed on an “emergency mechanism” with France, Malta and Italy to end the angry spectacle that refugee rescuers in the Mediterranean Sea lay days and weeks before closed ports. The CSU man promised to bring every fourth person rescued to Germany. In the Union they grumbled, the AfD scolded, the FDP protested. Applause came from the SPD, the Greens and the Left.

But the surprise was general. Was that the same Seehofer who wanted to enforce an “upper limit” in the coalition negotiations? He fended off praise from the left: “I’m not changing my policy.” The principle of “humanity and order” remains.

He now holds that up again. But since the Moria camp burned down, humanity and order are in danger of falling into open contradiction. Even from our own ranks there is an appeal to bring several thousand refugees to Germany alone if necessary.

The fact that Gerd Müller was once again the first to make this call has its own irony. The Minister of Development was Seehofer’s State Secretary when he took over the Ministry of Agriculture in 2005. Later, as head of the CSU, Seehofer appointed him minister. But Müller has a kind of humanitarian folly. For the CSU he is indispensable not only as a Swabian in the tribal area, but also as an anchor for the church-related part of the electorate that takes the mercy of every neighbor seriously.

The acute emergency makes long-term solutions difficult

For Seehofer – and with him the entire federal government, starting with the Chancellor – the great fire comes at a difficult time. Angela Merkel wanted to use the German presidency of the EU Council to reorganize the European asylum system. The “refugee chancellor” of the years 2015/16 wants to leave a clean table when she leaves.

But the acute emergency makes it even more difficult to talk about long-term solutions than it already is. With goodwill, the reform can be achieved, Merkel noted at her summer press conference. But there is no good will.

Seehofer had to learn that too. The Malta Agreement has not fulfilled what it had promised itself at the time: “the basis of a common European migration policy”. The timing seemed right. In Italy, the right-wing populists and their interior minister, Matteo Salvini, cut themselves out. Turkey had plenty of other problems on the Syrian border.

But of the ten candidates for the League of the Willing, half a dozen remain, and common policy is as advanced as ever. This has not only to do with the will or, as in the case of the Netherlands, on the election date next March, for which Prime Minister Mark Rutte does not want to give the right-wing populists a model. The main reason is that too many participants have an interest in unsustainable conditions in the camps – especially Greece itself.

“It shouldn’t look like this in Moria,” said a CDU politician. But the Athens government is okay with chilling images. When Germany sent blankets, beds and winter equipment in December, the 55 trucks stood in Athens for days due to alleged bureaucratic problems.

The willing have become reluctant

Other Europeans are also not interested in solving the difficult refugee problem. Even the suggestion about kindness has fallen on deaf ears so far: arrange the distribution of recognized refugees into a group of willing and expect more contributions from the other EU states to secure the external borders. Poland likes to refer to the many Ukrainian refugees, Hungarians or Austria to the fact that they contribute more than enough to the chapter of the order by closing their own borders.

For Seehofer, these reluctance are particularly painful. In the past, when he was still the head of the CSU and Merkel opponent in the refugee crisis, Viktor Orban and Sebastian Kurz liked to be seduced by him. But the silent hope that this would make it easier for the Bavarian man to involve the refugee hardliners was not fulfilled. Seehofer is, with all the occasional stubbornness, a compromise politician of the old Federal Republican school. It’s not an orban. His affection turned out to be pure friendship.

Seehofer sees himself in tune with the Chancellor with his no

After all, that’s what Orban and co have in common with the minister’s new friends from last September. Some opposition politician still admits to him that he has made serious efforts to solve the refugee problem. Since the temporary relaxation of the Corona situation in the summer, Germany has been taking in boat refugees again according to the Malta agreement. The admission program for sick children from the Greek camps – with parents and siblings nearly 1000 people – continues after many delays.

But for the left, the Greens and some Social Democrats, Seehofer is once again the bogeyman who prevents municipalities or federal states from taking refugees from the camps in Greece on their own. In fact, that would only be possible with the permission of the federal minister. But with his no, he sees himself in harmony with the chancellor and the government’s SPD. In the conflict between humanity and order, they are all more in order now.

Seehofer even denies that this is even contradictory. Now all his life he was good at talking to himself and others about his own U-turns. But it is true: he was never a nationalist or a xenophobia. Being seen this way in his furious opposition to Merkel’s refugee course irritated him.

But that was of course also because there were far too few scenes such as the quarter after the election campaign for the Bavarian state elections in 2018. Seehofer had stood on the podium with Markus Söder in the municipal theater of his hometown Ingolstadt, a hard-working reunion of the rivals . On the way out, the demonstrator with the green hair and leather jacket suddenly stood in front of him.

His asylum policy was wrong, the young woman said. Seehofer sat on the edge of the next table. And talked. And listened. And talked. “I’m just asking you to consider my position,” he said. The young woman was not convinced. Impressed already.

“The others then say: the Germans get in”

The arguments he put forth at the time remained the same: that Germany and Europe could not take in all the wretches of the world; that even for humanitarian reasons people should not be given any incentive to flee that would endanger life and limb; that our possibilities are also finite. Today comes another argument. “If we get all the people out of Moria now,” says a Union man who defends Seehofer, “the others in Europe will say to each other: if things get serious, the Germans will intervene. And then nothing will change in Europe. That is the pole of order. But the question is whether now is the time to tune in. A group of 16 members of the Union around the human rights spokesman for the parliamentary group, Michael Brand, denied it in a letter to Seehofer: The priority now is not on shaping European refugee policy, but on meeting human need. CDU chairman Norbert Röttgen has also signed.

The group is a minority, but not an illusionist. Of course, the signal should not send out that people must set the camp on fire to get to Europe, says Brand. The 5,000 people involved are recognized refugees with the right to asylum. Germany should accept them – with other EU countries if possible, only if necessary.

Merkel spares Seehofer the answer. She agreed an initiative with French President Emmanuel Macron to bring 400 unaccompanied minors from Moria to EU countries. It is a sign of solidarity, according to the French. Seehofer says nothing for the time being. But what should he say when Angela Merkel helps him out of embarrassment about refugee issues – them of all people, of all people.