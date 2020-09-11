Farmers demand EU regulation: Klöckner wants to ban chicken crushing – the economy

The massive killing of male chickens in laying hens in Germany should end by the end of next year. Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) has since wanted to ban the practice and will present a bill this Wednesday (12.00).

The Ministry points out that alternative methods of determining the sex in the egg and preventing the hatching of male chickens are prepared for the market. Every year, 45 million chickens are killed that do not lay eggs and do not load as much meat. The Federal Administrative Court ruled in 2019 that the controversial practice was only allowed for a transitional period.

Farming President Joachim Rukwied told the German news agency: “I long for the day when this topic will finally be history. Practical methods of sex determination should be widely implemented as soon as possible. “It is important that the legislation is not undermined by the purchase of eggs abroad.

The central association of the German poultry industry said the sector would rather get out of killing chickens today than tomorrow. “However, the law must not give the impression that a short-term solution by the end of 2021 is completely problem-free,” said President Friedrich-Otto Ripke. For example, in the free movement of goods within the EU, Polish or Dutch hatcheries could continue to kill young chicks on the first day of life and offer eggs there. “Only EU law can solve this dilemma.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In the “Rheinische Post”, Klöckner called on citizens to refrain from using eggs from abroad in the future if the animals continue to be crushed there. “Killing day-old chicks is not ethical.” It must not be the case that animals are killed immediately after hatching because they are of a certain sex, “Klöckner told the newspaper.

The practice of poultry farming of killing chickens shortly after hatching because the farm is economically unprofitable will be terminated. Germany is a global pioneer. The Minister defended the transitional period until the end of 2021. The ban only makes sense if the industry has an alternative, it justified.

Two methods have been developed to prevent the killing of chickens. One method is to draw fluid from eggs incubated for several days through a small hole to determine sex. Female chickens are hatched, males are not. Eggs produced in this way are already available in supermarkets. In the second method, a special beam of light is sent into the egg, as explained by the ministry. Gender is then determined by analysis of reflected light.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU). Photo: Johannes Neudecker / dpa / dpa

According to the Federal Administrative Court, the killing of chickens is only allowed until well-functioning alternative methods are available. Section 1 of the Animal Welfare Act states that no one may cause pain, suffering or harm to an animal “without reasonable cause”. The question was whether the economic interests of hen farmers could be a “reasonable reason”. In addition, federal judges have found that animal welfare concerns carry more weight.

The SPD sees an omission despite the announced bill. Klöckner did not care about the solution for too long, said Susanne Mittag, SPD animal welfare officer in the Bundestag, dpa. “In the coalition agreement and in the supplementary motion for a resolution, we have decided on faster solutions.” It was agreed to enforce a ban on killing chickens by the middle of the parliamentary term. “Because Mrs. Klöckner wanted to go on a voluntary trip first, she wasted a lot of time.”

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

In fact, the coalition agreement between the CDU, CSU and SPD states: “We will end the killing of day-old chicks by the middle of the legislative term.” The Greens are also moving too slowly. Since 2015, EU agriculture ministers have announced the end of “chicken crushing,” said Oliver Krischer, vice-chairman of the DPA. “I expect that there will now be a legal obligation for hatcheries to use the new technology immediately, and not in the next few years.” The new technology leads to an additional cost of two cents per egg. “It’s worth it.”

Gero Hocker, a spokesman for FDP’s agricultural policy, called it “sad and ambitious” that Ms Klöckner was content with a national ban. “It is a great opportunity for the German Presidency of the Council.”

If it were really about animal welfare, it would strive for a uniform European framework. However, as it is, the federal government will stick to its policy of cheap interpretation and everything will remain the same for the young. Only one thing will change: male pups will be killed across the German border in the future.

The SPD and the Greens are also calling for further steps. There must be a label for eggs in processed products, Krischer said. “A lot of hen eggs in cages are still used there.” If he says that, there will be less demand for caged eggs. Susanne Mittag warned that Klöckner “must finally present a national animal welfare label, which also applies to poultry and eggs”. The planned label should cover the pork in the first step, but more is planned. (DPA)