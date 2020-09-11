Questions of the day: Breakdown on Warning Day and 20 billion less taxes – that was important today – politics

What happened?

• Dropout in nationwide disaster alarm exercise: sirens and warning messages were announced for the first nationwide test alarm. But in Berlin and elsewhere there was great surprise: it remained silent. You can read here why and what consequences it has.

• Nearly 20 billion euros less tax revenue expected in 2021: it was clear that the Corona crisis would leave a huge hole in the treasury this year. But it will also be felt more strongly than expected in 2021. More about the tax losses and their consequences here.

• Due to coronavirus: Entire residential area in Palma de Mallorca closed: Due to the high number of infections, the regional government of the Balearic Islands has ordered to close a residential area in the city of Palma on Mallorca. You can read here in our news blog which neighborhood it concerns and how people react to it.

• After a fire in the refugee camp: France and Germany want an EU initiative: Berlin and Paris are committed to taking in about 400 unaccompanied children. The Greek authorities are convinced that asylum seekers started the fires in Lesvos. You can find all background information here.

• Trump scares Germans more than the coronavirus: Germans have relatively little fear of the virus – they are more concerned about American politics and the economic situation. This is evident from a study presented on Thursday. More about this here.

What was discussed?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

• Emergency assistance: yes. Straight to Germany: No. The EU and Germany have failed in Moria. Now they have to combine humanity and responsibility in a pragmatic migration policy. Read Christoph von Marschall’s comment here.

• Another America. Memory of a different America. This Friday marks the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Trump and Biden commemorate the victims in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is also a reminder of a country that was characterized at the time by great solidarity and mutual respect. Different from today. Read Malte Lehming’s comment here.

What do I recommend to Tagesspiegel subscribers?

It is important to obtain timely information about the pension provision. Photo: imago / Westend61

• From insurance to savings plan: this is how young people take precautions. The statutory pension is usually not enough to maintain a normal standard of living in old age. We will show you what options there are for private pension provision and how you can get the most out of it.

• Shame and pressure to perform: how physical education becomes a platform for the body. Many children and young people find physical education classes humiliating. Also because teachers often do not take their students’ fear of failure seriously. Here’s what to do about it.

• A love story from lockdown. Silke Herold and Stefan Wetzel met when the world plunged into a pandemic. Sniff quietly? It happened very quickly with them. Read here how love works in times of Corona.

• Interview with a pediatric nurse: “We are not your servants!” 210 overtime hours, high hopes, low wages – and Corona. Nurse Ulla Hedemann about operating theater jokes and coping with death. Read the interview here.

What can we do?

Cinema. In Shirel Peleg’s beautiful directorial debut “Kiss Me Kosher”, an Israeli and a German want to get married – and enter a minefield of misunderstanding. More about the film here.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

Anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the attacks. Our American correspondent Juliane Schäuble and Malte Lehming have written down everything you need to know to commemorate tomorrow.

The new season begins. It starts on Friday with the first round of the DFB Cup. Hertha BSC has to compete against Eintracht Braunschweig. And Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia explains in an interview with Tagesspiegel that he had hoped for a few more new players. Nevertheless, he is optimistic. Read the entire interview here (Tagesspiegel Plus)

Number of the day

Patricia Schlesinger received 26 votes when she was re-elected as RBB director. Only two voted against them. Read more about her re-election here.