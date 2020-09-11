“Auto summit” with the chancellor: Purchase premiums for diesel and petrol vehicles do not come – trade

Faster internet in the car, Germany’s pioneering role in autonomous driving and more user-friendly charging of electronic vehicles – these are the main goals that the latest “Auto Summit” has formulated for the sick industry. During the meeting on Tuesday evening, there were almost no concrete decisions, test orders were formulated and a number of questions were postponed to further November talks.

However, it is now clear that there should be no further direct sales support in the form of subsidies for the purchase of new internal combustion vehicles, as required by the car industry and the CSU. Instead, policy and industry rely on indirect support and measures to accelerate difficult change in key German industry.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future:

In view of the acute decline in sales, which is putting pressure on suppliers in particular, the working group should examine whether and how a “market economy concept” could be developed. It is a matter of strengthening the equity of the companies concerned. On the other hand, according to the outcome document, it should be examined which other aspects should be taken into account in the “future investments” in industry planned in the government’s economic stimulus package.

Autonomous vehicles should come soon

The videoconference of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), federal ministers and representatives of car manufacturers as well as trade unions and prime ministers from “car countries” focused on digitalization in transport. Germany is to take a “leading role in autonomous management”.

An appropriate law is being prepared – Germany wants to be “the first country in the world to allow unmanned vehicles in normal traffic and in the entire national area of ​​use”. Cars with autonomous driving functions should be on the road in normal traffic until 2022.

In addition, a “mobile data room” is to be created. These are infrastructures and collaborations for the rapid and secure exchange of vast amounts of information brought about by growing networking and autonomous management. Preparations between European countries and industry are already under way. By the end of the year, “agreements between mobility providers” should be concluded in Germany. The industry wants to provide mobility data “within the framework of contractual freedom”.

Lower Saxon Prime Minister Weil is skeptical

When setting up the charging network for electric cars, the ministers of economy and transport must meet with the energy industry at the second highest debate “promptly”. Specific agreements should be reached on a single payment system and a customer-friendly use of charging stations. Associations such as ADAC complain that very different pricing models have been used at public charging stations.

Lower Saxon Prime Minister Stephan Weil is skeptical of the outcome of the “car summit”. “Very immediate challenges are still open,” the SPD politician said. In particular, suppliers reported persistent declines in sales due to the corona crisis. The focal points were discussed.

However, problems persisted in many places. Companies must not only cope with the transition to digitization and electrification, but also have to contend with sharply declining sales numbers. (DPA)