Global Oats Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future || Jordans Dorset Ryvita, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Pioneer Food Group, Hain Celestial, Marico, B&G Foods, Inc., POST HOLDINGS, INC

Global Oats Market By Product Type (Oat Groats, Rolled Oats, Regular/Flakes, Powder/Flour, Bran, Bar, Others), Application (Food, Feed, Healthcare, Personal Care), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Oats market is expected to witness expansion at a potential rate of 4.23% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, with the market expected to grow to a valuation of USD 7110.79 million by the end of the forecasted period. Increasing shift in consumer preferences and lifestyles have resulted in a surge for the consumption of healthy ingredients and products, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors for market expansion.

Nutritional and health benefits associated with the consumption of oats amid rising global awareness for healthier food consumption are factors expected to drive the growth of the oats market. Increasing demand for oats has resulted in major market players introducing innovative products based on these ingredients which are also acting as a major growth driver for the market.

Oats are a cereal grain variant that is grown and cultivated for their seeds. These oat seeds are processed for human consumption in different forms and product variants. These grains are also highly common as livestock feed without the requirement of any special processing or modifications. These food ingredients are highly popular as breakfast cereals and offer several potential health benefits.

Consumption trends for food products are constantly changing and this vulnerable trend is expected to result in the market’s growth to be restrained in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Premium pricing of these ingredients as compared to substitute products is also expected to hinder the market growth.

This oats market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research oats market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Oats Market Scope and Market Size

Oats market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Oats market on the basis of type has been segmented into oat groats, rolled oats, regular/flakes, powder/flour, bran, bar and others. Oat groats have been sub-segmented into whole oats and steel cut oats.

On the basis of application, oats market has been segmented into food, feed, healthcare and personal care. Food is further segmented as food ingredient and bakery & confectionery.

Based on distribution channel, oats market is segmented as store based and non-store based. Store based segment further consists of supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores and others.

North America will be the major market share holder for oats market, with increasing consumption for healthy snacks and products from the population of the region being one of the most significant factors behind this market share ratio. Increasing awareness and population base from the Asia-Pacific region are expected to result in the region undergoing growth in the oats market with the highest growth rate in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The major players covered in the report are The Quaker Oats Company, Grain Millers, Inc., Blue Lake Milling, Avena Foods, Limited, Richardson International Limited, Morning Foods, Viz Branz, Ernsts Foods, Jordans Dorset Ryvita, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Pioneer Food Group, Hain Celestial, Marico, B&G Foods, Inc., POST HOLDINGS, INC., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Nature’s Path Foods, NOW Foods, Bagrry’s India Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd, WILD OATS MARKETING, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

