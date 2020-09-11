Former PSD MP joins mission for EU presidency

Former PSD MP Regina Bastos is part of the mission structure of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2021, a body created by the government and overseen by the Foreign Ministry, the PUBLIC confirmed to a source official.

The mission structure for the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union was created by resolution of the Council of Ministers, last February, and its objective is to “prepare, coordinate and exercise the Portuguese Presidency”, from January 2021 .

The organization “has signed a service delivery contract” with Regina Bastos to “provide transversal and multidisciplinary support, in the preparation and organization of events associated with the Conference on the Future of Europe, which takes place. take place during the period of the Trio of presidencies Germany – Portugal – Slovenia, in particular during the semester of the Portuguese presidency ”, according to a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to the PUBLIC.

Elected on the Aveiro PSD lists, Regina Bastos was president of the parliamentary committee for European affairs during the previous legislature (2015-2019), was a member of Parliament twice (2000-2004 and 2005-2009) and secretary of Government Health Status. directed by Santana Lopes. A law graduate, the former assistant considers that her collaboration with the mission structure is the result of her work in the field. “This is the result of my journey related to European affairs,” he told PÚBLICO, adding that he considered this collaboration “a patriotic mission”.

Asked about the articulation of this collaboration with the national office of the PSD, Regina Bastos rejected this hypothesis: “No, it was not articulated”.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The structure of the mission is placed under the responsibility of the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias, by delegation of powers from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva. According to the MNE, the head of the logistics and communication organization mission is the Embassy Counselor Paulo Chaves.

With a mandate until December 31, 2021, the organization must submit to the supervisory authority a report on the activity carried out, a report and the results obtained in the various fields, in the order that determines its organization.

The Portuguese Presidency of the EU will be installed in the Centro Cultural de Belém, which was rented for this purpose, according to an expenditure approved last March in the Council of Ministers and the amount of which was not disclosed.

continue reading