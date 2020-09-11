New Donald Trump Reveal Book: Was Woodward Silent Too Long? – Politics

At the same time as the bomb dropped by star reporter Bob Woodward on Wednesday, a debate has broken out over the timing of his revelations. The question is whether Woodward could have saved lives had he published months ago that US President Donald Trump knew the magnitude of the corona crisis early on and deliberately kept it quiet?

Woodward’s book “Rage,” for which he conducted 18 interviews with the president, will not be released until next Tuesday. But the Washington Post reported clips on Wednesday, and CNN released recordings of the talks. In it you hear Trump admit that he already knew at the end of February that the virus was in the air and that it was very deadly. However, at this point in time and weeks later, the president repeatedly downplayed the dangers posed by Corona, stating that the virus would ‘go away’ on its own.

For example, to this day he has asked people around him to take off protective masks, although these have been proven to help limit the spread of the virus. He played “intentionally,” Trump says on the recordings – and he repeated it Wednesday – to avoid “panic.” Experts accuse Trump of endangering human life. His election challenger in November, Democrat Joe Biden, accused him of “treason” of his own country.

Phil Murphy: Would have preferred to take action

Phil Murphy, New Jersey’s Democratic Governor and former US Ambassador to Berlin, was shocked in an interview with CNN. If he had known, he said, he would have closed his entire state by then. Believed to be the catchment area of ​​the particularly hard hit state of New York, New Jersey has killed more than 16,000 of its roughly nine million residents so far. In comparison, in Germany, with a population of more than 83 million, the virus officially killed about 9,400 people.

Trump was supported by top virologist Anthony Fauci, who in the past had pushed for more decisive action against the virus and contradicted Trump more often. “I don’t remember anything that grossly distorted the things I talked to him about,” he told Fox News.

Little more could be heard of his own party than that they did not know the context in which Trump spoke. In general, however, the president did everything right. Senator Lindsey Graham, on the verge of reelection in South Carolina, said, “I don’t think he should be yelling on TV that we’re all going to die.” Lindsey has been accused in conservative circles of telling Trump about the Woodward interviews. have advised.

Woodward himself, accused of keeping his knowledge to himself in order to profit from the success of his book, defended himself by saying he needed to verify what Trump really knew and when. Meanwhile, the official number of corona deaths in the US passed the 190,000 threshold on Wednesday.