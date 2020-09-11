Gas from Russia: the consequences of the construction freeze on Nord Stream 2 – the economy

Angela Merkel has not yet made a “final verdict,” she said at a meeting of the Union faction on Monday, according to participants. However, the fact that the Chancellor is considering halting the construction of by far the most important and largest German-Russian project, Nord Stream 2, is a rapid development. Finally, Merkel is also convinced that government critic Alexei Navalny has been poisoned and that a response is needed.

Norbert Röttgen, a foreign expert and candidate for the party’s CDU presidency, took a step further last week and said that it is necessary to talk not only about the non-completion of the pipeline, but also about gas supplies from Russia as a possible response to Russian policy Speaking President Vladimir Putin.

In contrast, SPD chief Norbert Walter-Borjans recently clearly opposed the freezing of the Nord Stream 2 building in Tagesspiegel. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) generally questioned the effectiveness of sanctions.

The coordinator of the Russian federal government, Johann Saathoff (SPD), emphasized the need for natural gas as a bridging technology. Combustion gas produces less CO2 than burning coal. The head of the CSU regional group Alexander Dobrindt refused to stop the project.

Does Germany depend on gas from Russia?

In the government camp, the issue is discussed across the parties. But what would the consequences of a building freeze actually be? Would that be manageable, or would Germany and Europe soon run out of gas? With an annual capacity of around 55 billion cubic meters – like Nord Stream 1 – the gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea supplies directly from Russia about half as much gas as Germany consumes at full capacity. The pipeline is 95 percent complete.

Experts largely agree that freezing a building does not mean that gas is in danger – but it would also have disadvantages. Christian Egenhofer, head of the energy and climate program at the Center for European Policy Studies in Brussels (CEPS), said Nord Stream 2 initiators’ estimates of serving fast-growing gas sales were “very optimistic”. “CEPS and many other scenarios assume an increase in gas demand, but only for a few more years.”

From 2030, perhaps a little earlier, natural gas consumption in the EU and also in Germany is likely to decline due to climate protection efforts. “So with caution when it comes to forecasts, the gas bridge is probably a very short bridge.”

Nord Stream 2 would be another transport option

Even Hubertus Bardt, CEO of the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW), sees the possible abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as an energy disaster. “It’s hard to predict the development of demand.” With current transport capacities, increased imports from Russia can also be satisfied. Nord Stream 2 would be another transport option. “

Bardt is also convinced that in the past, the bridging function of natural gas was rather overestimated. In particular, the electricity market has changed faster than many would think thanks to renewable energies.

A report by the Energy Economics Institute at the University of Cologne (EWI) concluded in April that “Nord Stream 2 increases gas supplies in Europe, thereby lowering prices for European consumers”.

The shorter the piping, the lower the cost

Two experts interviewed by Tagesspiegel Background Energie & Klima also see benefits through Nord Stream 2, “especially for Germany”, as Egenhofer emphasized. “It is very likely that direct imports from Russia via relatively short pipelines are the cheapest delivery option,” he said. The shorter the pipeline, the lower the cost, as a rule.

The relatively short pipeline makes Russian gas cheap. Second, the transit risk is declining because third countries, such as Ukraine, are not in the picture. Finally, as a center for further distribution to Europe, Germany is experiencing an upgrade of economic and energy policy. “These three points are why Nord Stream 2 can be considered a sophisticated move from this perspective.”

Whether it was wise from a foreign policy point of view, it is, of course, a completely different matter from the point of view of evaluation in Eastern Europe, “said Egenhofer. The country has been massively criticized for years by countries such as Poland and Ukraine.

Bardt of IW emphasized that the faster Europe is decarbonised, the more relevant the approach to high natural gas imports will be. “If there is not enough storage space during the transition period, gas plays a more important role in stable electricity production.” When replacing oil heating systems, natural gas will also be important in the heating market. ”

He also drew attention to aspects of the project’s energy policy. It is debatable “whether we are doing a favor to aggressively question the energy partnership with Russia that has existed for decades – the final end for Nord Stream 2 would undoubtedly do so.”

Other sources for imports are also flawless – “not all of our gas can come from Norway and the Netherlands and oil can.” The partnership with Russia is also based on interdependence. “Europe needs raw materials, Russia cash flows.” This interdependence is, in principle, rather a stabilizing factor. “S dpa / rtr