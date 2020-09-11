Latest 2020 Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Report- Global Trends, Technology Advancement, Industry Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Top companies

The study includes analysis of the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

3M Company (US), DuPont (US), CCL Industries (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (France), SATO Holdings (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), SICPA Holdings (Switzerland), Applied DNA Science (US), Intelligent Label Solutions (UK), SML Group (Hong Kong), AlpVision S.A. (Switzerland), 3D AG (Switzerland), Systech International (US), Ampact Corporation (US), Tracelink Inc. (US), TruTag Technologies, Inc. (US), IMPINJ, Inc. (US), and Advance Track & Trace (France)

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 106.3 billion in 2020 to reach USD 188.2 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR of 12.09%. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, awareness among buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the next five years. Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging in packaging products. The high set-up costs is the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.

The market study covers the anti-counterfeit packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on technology, end-use industry, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

The RFID technology of the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for authentic products, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in packaging technologies, and increasing counterfeiting activities, are expected to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

