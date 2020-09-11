Sergeant, Skipper, Lieutenant Colonel: Bundeswehr apparently plans female ranks – politics

According to a media report, the Department of Defense plans to introduce female ranks such as sergeant, skipper or lieutenant colonel within a year. According to documents available to “Welt”, Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) will receive a corresponding proposal for a decision on Tuesday. The ‘world’ refers to the minutes of a conversation approved by State Secretary Gerd Hoofe and two heads of department. The introduction of female ranks is therefore planned for this parliamentary term.

Until now, the rows were preceded by the opening words “woman”. In the future, according to the report, the rank itself will be “gendered” – but with exceptions. The plans provide for “not to change the terms captain and colonel”. According to “Welt” there should be no chief and no colonel, but there should be a lieutenant colonel or a brigadier general.

The ministry newspaper said Kramp-Karrenbauer had not yet been involved in any projects on this particular point. In general, equality between women and men is a “universal guiding principle”, and equal treatment in terms of language is one of many issues.

The women in the Bundestag Defense Committee are quite skeptical about the plans. It is completely irrelevant to her whether there are female rankings, FDP defense policy spokeswoman Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann told the newspaper: “But I think the Bundeswehr has other concerns.”

The defense politician Siemtje Möller of the SPD thinks it is “in principle good to think about non-discriminatory language. When I speak to female members of the Bundeswehr, however, they do not complain about non-gendered rank, but about a lack of protective vests, too few boots or empty wardrobes so that they don’t have a flight suit in their size. “

The Bundestag’s Defense Commissioner, Eva Högl (SPD), expressed her displeasure at the low proportion of women in the troops. 20 years after the European Court of Justice ruled that women should also be able to use weapons, there is still room for improvement, given the current percentage of women of around 12 percent. She told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”: “A share of 30 percent of the women in the Bundeswehr would certainly do the troops good.” When it comes to dealing with women in the Bundeswehr, she said they were “not yet equally respected everywhere”.