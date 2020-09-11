Latest 2020 Feed Yeast Market Report- Opportunities, Analysis, Future and Forecast by Key Players, Products, Types and Applications

The global feed yeast market size estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025.

Feed Yeast Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. Feed Yeast Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Associated British Foods Inc. (UK),

Archers Midland Company (US),

Alltech Inc. (US),

Cargill (US),

Angel Yeast Company (China),

Chr. Hansen (Denmark),

Lesaffre (France)

and more…

Feed Yeast Market Report segments the feed yeast by type (probiotic yeast, brewer’s yeast, specialty yeast and yeast derivatives), livestock (ruminants, swine, poultry aquatic animals, equine, and pet animals), genus (Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp., Torula yeast and Pichiaspp), and region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW). Feed Yeast Market Report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the feed yeast market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

Use of live microorganisms as feed supplements for animals is not a new concept. Various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungus, and yeasts are used as an ingredient to produce feed. According to Lallemand Inc., “the ban of antibiotic growth promoters in feed for production of animal foods in the European Union has increased interest in evaluating the effect of yeast products on the gastrointestinal ecosystem, rumen microbial populations, and overall animal performance.” According to the FAO, yeast is a unicellular fungus that reproduces asexually by budding or division, especially the genus Saccharomyces, which is important in food fermentations. It is used in the preparation of many animal nutrition and pet nutrition products, which helps in improving the health and performance of animals.

The segmentation of the feed yeast market is based on type, livestock, genus, and region. Based on type, the feed yeast market is segmented into Probiotic yeast, brewer’s yeast, specialty yeast and yeast derivatives. The market is further segmented, based on livestock such as, Ruminants, swine, poultry aquatic animals, equine, and pet animals. The market is further segmented, based on genus such as, Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp., Torula yeast and Pichia spp. The feed yeast market, by region, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

With the growing population and declining arable land for crop and livestock production in many Asia Pacific countries, pressure on manufacturers and farmers to fulfill the increasing food demand has been increasing. With the growing income in the region, the demand for quality food is rising. China was the largest market in the region for livestock consumption because of the changing diet patterns and demand for high protein-rich food. With the increase in demand for high-quality livestock, the demand for feed additives is also increasing at the same pace. This is because of the related health concerns and increasing diseases across various livestock species

