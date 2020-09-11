The food industry is still in crisis: More state support is needed for the winter – the economy

At the end of the holidays, the hospitality industry prepares for the unpleasant autumn and winter months. Foreign tourists and business travelers are hardly on the move, and when pubs and restaurants can no longer use their terrace, sales are shrinking. The Dehoga industry association has determined that more than half of the 220,000 companies are still struggling to survive, and inferred the need for further assistance: extended and expanded VAT reductions, bureaucratic bridging support and changes to the law on rent and lease. If the legislature defines the effects of the corona pandemic as a significant disruption of the business base, “even large institutional owners would be forced to sit at the negotiating table,” Dehoga President Guido Zöllick said in Berlin on Tuesday. In particular, real estate funds are often inaccessible to hotel tenants, even if they generate little or no sales.

Most happen on the coast

President Dehoga runs the Hotel Neptun in Warnemünde. There, as in general in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, trade went quite well in the summer, in August sales were “only” 22 percent lower than in the previous year. MV was the best, followed by Brandenburg and Schleswig-Holstein (both minus 32 percent). At the bottom of the August sales ranking are Hamburg (minus 56 percent) and Berlin (minus 48 percent). Cities are particularly affected by Corona, as there are no cultural events, conferences and congresses. “The city and conference hotel as well as the event suppliers suffer extremely,” said Zöllick.

Disaster for clubs and discos

In the first week of September, Dehoga asked 5,600 hoteliers and restorers about the current situation. A good 60 percent of companies are “afraid of their existence.” Ingrid Hartges, CEO of Dehoga, fears that sales in the industry will be 40 to 45 percent lower this year than in 2019, despite the appearance of normal in the summer. Hotels and restaurants were closed from March 22 until the end of May. There is still no perspective for clubs and discos, the mood is “catastrophic”. In this context, Zöllicka is upset by the German federal system: In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, discos can open and serve drinks; drinking is allowed, not dancing. A few kilometers further in Schleswig-Holstein, however, there is a strict ban on discos. Overall, one feared “huge deaths in discos and clubs.”

The tool is too complicated

Dehoga summit praised the proposal and extension of the regulation of short-term work and state rescue packages in general. But nearly 65 percent of companies surveyed last week rated credit programs and liquidity assistance as poor. Of the EUR 25 billion bridging aid, only one billion has been called so far. The procedure is too complicated.

From July, applications for bridging support can be submitted if sales in June, July and August fell by at least 40 percent. In this case, fixed costs of up to EUR 50,000 / month are paid. Dehoga would like to push the sales threshold to 30 percent.

Reducing VAT costs billions

Already in early summer, the federal government decided to reduce the VAT rate on food for one year from 19 to seven percent to provide the food industry with more liquidity. The industry association estimates that this reduces tax revenues by almost two billion euros. From August 2021, the full tax rate will be recalculated – too soon, says Dehoga, and advocates the expansion and inclusion of at least soft drinks. This would help pubs, bars, clubs and discos and cost around 1.4 billion euros a year, estimates boss Dehoga Hartges.

Almost no corona cases in the restaurant

“Hospitality with 2.4 million employees is relevant to life,” said Zöllick, and is as indispensable for the attractiveness of inner cities as it is in rural areas. President Dehoga called on municipalities to “continue to be generous” in approving outdoor areas, conservatories, pavilions or heating facilities in order to extend the outdoor dining season. “We will not lose heart and will continue to fight for hospitality,” Zöllick said. And it requires long breath and loyal and responsible guests. Of the 55,000 corona cases examined by the Robert Koch Institute by July, only 1.6 percent were in hotels and restaurants.