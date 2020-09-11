Latest 2020 Anatomic Pathology Market Report- Study Report, Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations

The global anatomic pathology market size is projected to reach a value of USD 46.8 billion by 2025 from US D 33.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The research reports on Anatomic Pathology Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Anatomic Pathology Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Anatomic Pathology Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Sakura Finetek (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bio SB (US)

Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

BioGenex Laboratories(US)

Abcam (US)

Milestone Medical (Italy)

SLEE medical (Germany)

Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

Amos Scientific (Australia)

Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co. Ltd. (China)

MEDITE GmbH (Germany)

Cell Signaling Technology (US)

CellPath (UK)

Medimeas (India)

LUPETEC (Brazil)

Micros Austria (Austria)

SCILAB Co Ltd (UK)

Bright Instruments Limited (UK)

The global anatomic pathology market size is projected to reach a value of USD 46.8 billion by 2025 from US D 33.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.The growth in this market is attributed to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Anatomic Pathology Market Report provides a detailed picture of the global anatomic pathology market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product& service,application, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share,due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Based on end-users, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall anatomic pathology market and its sub segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach For The Instruments And Consumables Market

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Services Market Estimation Based On Number Of Tests

2.2.2.2 Services Market Estimation Based On Procedures

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Anatomic Pathology Instruments Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Anatomic Pathology Consumables Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Anatomic Pathology Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Region

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Anatomic Pathology: Market Overview

Figure 13 High Incidence Of Cancer & Other Target Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 North America: Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

Figure 14 Services Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Anatomic Pathology Market In 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot Of The Anatomic Pathology Market

Figure 15 Countries In The Asia Pacific To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 16 Anatomic Pathology Market: Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, And Trends

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence Of Cancer And Other Target Diseases

Table 1 Global Cancer Incidence, 2018 Vs. 2025

5.2.1.2 Recommendations For Cancer Screening

5.2.1.3 Availability Of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus On Personalized Medicine

Table 2 % Of Personalized Medicines In Overall Drug Approval By Fda, 2014 To 2019

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Number Of Clinical Trials Pertaining To Cancer Drugs

Figure 17 Number Of Articles Related To Histopathology Published On Pubmed (2010-2019)

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Availability Of Refurbished Products

5.2.3.2 Lack Of Skilled Professionals

Table 3 Number Of Pathologists Per 100,000 Population, By Country, 2018

5.2.3.3 Product Failures And Recalls

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Reagent Rental Agreements

5.2.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Anatomic Pathology Market

and more….