Protests against police violence in Colombia claim 10 lives, new report says – Observer

Ten people have died in clashes that erupted in Colombia on Wednesday during protests against the death of a man victim of police violence, according to a new report from authorities.

Authorities, who initially reported five dead and then seven dead, in Wednesday’s clashes ten people died, including seven young people aged 17 to 27 in Bogotá and three others in Soacha, a town near the capital. In at least one case, an 18-year-old girl who was not participating in the protests was hit by a stray bullet, according to the Spanish news agency Efe. In Bogotá alone, 379 people were injured in the clashes, 66 of whom were shot dead with guns, on a chaotic night when police facilities were set on fire in various parts of the city.

The protests, in the Colombian capital and the rest of the country, were sparked by the death of a lawyer after the repeated use of a “taser” (electric weapon) by two police officers in Bogotá. The 46-year-old man was immobilized to the ground by two officers and subjected to repeated electric shocks, an incident whose images, captured by witnesses, caused outrage in the country, recalling the case of the Afro- American George Floyd, suffocated by police officers in the United States. The man would eventually die hours after being taken to hospital.

Nearly two-minute video shows two Colombian police officers administering electric shocks to lawyer Javier Ordoñez, as he pleads “please” and “agents, please”, with witnesses from the scene also asking the police to stop.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Wednesday that the two agents who assaulted the lawyer “are already under disciplinary and criminal investigation.”

On Thursday, protesters returned to the streets, with police stations again being targeted by protests, attacked with stones or set on fire, and in some cases leading to the intervention of shock units. The greatest concentration again occurred at the police station where the two policemen involved in the death of Javier Ordóñez worked. Besides the Colombian capital, the protests have also spread to cities such as Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Manizales, Pereira and Cúcuta.