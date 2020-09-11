After fires in the Moria refugee camp: Merkel and Macron want EU policy to take over 400 children

Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron want the EU to take over 400 unaccompanied minors in a joint action following the fires in the Greek refugee camp Moria. According to information from the German news agency in Berlin, the number applies to all participating countries – how many of them Germany would take over has not yet been determined, it said. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked for it, Merkel said during a discussion at the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in Berlin.

Macron had previously stated that France, together with Germany, was planning a proposal to take in refugees after the Moria fire. Other European partners must also be won: “We must show solidarity with Greece,” he said on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The 42-year-old said it was now a “good solidarity response” for Greece.

However, the Greek government has rejected the rapid relocation of new refugees after the great fire in Moria camp and has identified targeted arson as the cause of the disaster. At the same time, from Thursday, 400 minors who were traveling unaccompanied by their parents and, like many others, had lost their homes in the Moria refugee camp, were flown from the island of Lesbos to the port city of Thessaloniki. A ferry and several ships are also expected to accommodate more than 1,000 migrants.

Deputy Minister of Migration Giorgos Koumoutsakos ruled out that adult migrants could also leave the island. On Skai’s news channel, he said, “If you think you can travel to the mainland and then to Germany, forget about it.”

The first minor refugees land on the Greek mainland. Photo: Panagiotis Balaskas / dpa

Meanwhile, chaos reigns in the camp itself: at night, the fire brigade was able to put out several smaller new fires that had destroyed the remaining undamaged tents. Police used tear gas after several migrant youths attempted to enter the island’s capital. Some of the migrants had attacked the police with stones, ERT reports.

On the one hand, the rigorous approach of the emergency services has to do with the fear of an uncontrollable outbreak of the corona epidemic. 35 migrants have already tested positive for the virus. So far, the authorities have been able to locate only eight. On the other hand, the Greek police are determined to prevent further arson attacks that would further fuel the chaos.

Athens plans to conduct 19,000 corona tests on Lesvos in the coming days, said government spokesman Stelios Petsas. He spoke of a “gigantic” task of housing homeless refugees and of detecting confirmed cases of infection. More than 12,000 migrants and refugees on Moria are now homeless.

Video 09/10/2020, 8:37 am 01:12 min New fire in Moria camp in Greece

Greek television again showed photos of people waiting for help on the side of the road on Thursday. Some people stayed in a cemetery. Humanitarian organizations and the authorities planned to bring food and water to the people on Thursday.

The Greek authorities now firmly believe that the fires were caused by the asylum seekers. “The fire was started by people who have applied for asylum – in response to the quarantine imposed because of the coronavirus,” Petsas government spokesman said Thursday.

These are people who “don’t respect their host country,” Petsas said. However, with such actions, these people torpedoed any solution. “We will tell you honestly and clearly: you are not leaving the island because of the fire. They can forget that. The arsonists only managed to make thousands of people – including families – homeless, Petsas criticized.

Union politicians are calling for the admission of refugees

However, it is still unclear who exactly is responsible for the outbreak of the fire. Rumors are circulating among the helpers that fascist groups want to destroy the camp completely. In the past, there was a lot of fire in the warehouse because gas stoves accidentally set fire to pieces of fabric or were defective. There were also deaths.

As unclear as the exact cause is still what will happen to the more than 12,000 migrants. As the current presidency of the EU Council, the federal government continues to rely on a European solution and remains reluctant to make a unilateral offer for admission. However, Minister of Development Cooperation Gerd Müller has now called for the acceptance of 2,000 migrants.

Germany must continue with a corresponding “sign of humanity,” the CSU politician said in the ARD Wednesday evening. Several states had specified specific numbers of migrants that they wished to receive additionally.

The Union’s human rights policy spokesman Michael Brand said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), “that Germany should take in 5,000 refugees from mainland Greece, along with other EU states if possible – if possible. only needed, ”said the CDU politician. on Thursday the “SWR”.

Brand emphasized, however, that it must be refugees who have already undergone an asylum procedure in Greece. Because: “The signal may of course not be sent that Europe only reacts if you set fire to the refugee camp yourself.” Norway has already announced that it will remove 50 people from the camp after the fire, preferably families.

“This outbreak of violence by some should not be rewarded”

The reports that the asylum seekers in Moria themselves had started the fire, there are also negative votes. “This outbreak of violence by some should not be rewarded. Neither by moving to other European countries, nor by the duration or outcome of the asylum procedure, ”said Hesse’s European Minister, Lucia Puttrich, of the newspaper“ Bild ”.

Protesters in Berlin call for admission of refugees from Moria Photo: John MacDougall / AFP

“The photos of the burning refugee camp also make us wonder why some people are burning their safe shelter in Europe,” said the CDU politician. The CDU member of the Bundestag, Marian Wendt, does not want to accept the migrants affected by the fire in Germany. “Anyone who sets fire to and attacks fire crews cannot be brought to Germany,” he told the newspaper.

Other European countries also blocked the issue of accepting refugees. “We have to be very careful not to send out signals here that would cause a chain reaction that we may no longer be able to control,” said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg about ORF. If the camp were to be evacuated by distributing the migrants among European countries, it would soon be full again.

State Secretary Ankie Broekers-Knol of Justice told RTL News: “The Netherlands has always taken the position that we do not hire people.”

To put pressure on politicians, several thousand people took to the streets at demonstrations in Germany. According to police, about 3,000 people took part in Berlin, 1,800 in Leipzig, more than 1,200 in Hamburg and 300 in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday evening.

They demanded the immediate evacuation of all camps in the Greek islands and the reception of the people. Individual states should take the lead because a European solution was not in sight, according to the organization “Seebrücke”. The International League for Human Rights also called for the meetings under the motto “We have space!”.

The protesters showed posters with inscriptions such as “Evacuate Moria” and “Shame on you EU” (“Shame on you, EU”). Evacuation of the camp was necessary due to unsustainable hygiene conditions there before the fire, speakers said. (with dpa, AFP)