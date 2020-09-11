Latest 2020 Residential Air Purifiers Market Report- Global Countries Data, 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Market Size and Top Manufacturers

The residential air purifiers market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Residential Air Purifiers Market Report analyzes the surgical instrument tracking systems market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various cancer profiling products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), WINIX Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Alen Corporation (US), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), and HSIL Limited (India)

The Residential air purifiers are the most effective devices to improve indoor air quality and to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean air. These are designed to filter the air in a single room or area and reduce indoor air pollution. They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing. Over the years, residential air purifiers have gained importance among homes and residential buildings with the inclination towards quicker, safer, simpler, and high-end air purifiers, encouraging the growth of the residential air purifiers market. Other factors driving market growth include the rising air pollution levels and increasing urbanization, which have further necessitated the need for better air quality at home. However, the high cost of these products and technical limitations associated with air quality monitoring products are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestence or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in Asia Pacific.

