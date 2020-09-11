Truck builder introduces itself: MAN’s MAN subsidiary loses up to 9,500 jobs – economy

Volkswagen wants to eliminate up to 9,500 jobs in its MAN subsidiary in Germany and Austria, saving billions. The Munich subsidiary of the Traton commercial vehicle holding company announced on Friday that profits will improve by 1.8 billion euros by 2023. Jobs need to be reduced in all areas and managers want to relocate production and development. The production plant in Steyr in Austria and the plants in Plauen (Saxony) and Wittlich (Rhineland-Palatinate) could be completely closed.

A major reduction in jobs has been discussed at MAN for a long time, as the group’s costs were too high before the Corona crisis. Last time, up to 6,000 positions were mentioned in media reports. There was a violent dispute over the procedure between a former member of the VW Commercial Vehicle Board and Traton boss Andreas Renschler and an employee. Renschler had to vacate his seats at VW in early July, Traton and MAN got new bosses.

For the transfer, MAN estimates the costs to be in the middle and upper three-digit millions. Negotiations with employee representatives should now begin as soon as possible.

“The planned new layout will require a major restructuring of MAN Truck & Bus’s business in all areas, including a new layout of the development and production network and a significant reduction in jobs,” the press release said. “In this context, it is planned to move some development and production processes to other locations.”

MAN and the Swedish truck manufacturer Scania are part of the Volkswagen Group. The industry is also under pressure due to the sharp decline in demand for trucks around the world. In Europe, MAN expected a decline of 10 to 20 percent this year, even before the corona pandemic. According to its own statements, the VW MAN subsidiary is one of the leading groups of commercial vehicles in Europe. Turnover last year was around eleven billion euros. In 2019, it employed almost 39,000 people (dpa, AFP)