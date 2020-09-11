Macao Grand Prix conditioned by the pandemic and endowed with a budget of 26.4 million euros – Observer

The 67th Macao Grand Prix will take place from November 19 to 22 and will have a budget of 250 million patacas (26.4 million euros), the organization of the international car race announced on Friday.

During the press conference, the organization announced that it will organize at least six races during the event which attracts tens of thousands of spectators and is expected to bring about 200 pilots, in an edition highly conditioned by the pandemic of the new coronavirus: the Macau Formula 4 Grand Prix. , the Macau GT Cup, the Guia Macau Race, the 54th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, the Macau Touring Car Cup and the GT Cup – Grande Bay Race.

The GT Macau Cup consists of GT3 and GT4 and the participating drivers will be selected from the participants in the China GT Championship and GT Azia Pacific Cup races, which will face the Macau drivers. In the case of the Guia Macau Race, the drivers will be chosen from the TCR Azia and Azia Pacific 2.OT races, also with the participation of local drivers. The Macau Touring Car Cup will retain last year’s format, with the 1600cc Turbo and 1950cc classes competing on the same track.

As Macau maintains restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but has opened borders to mainland China, the organization has also indicated that foreign drivers will have to do a 14-day quarantine in order to participate in circuit races. emblematic of Guia, an urban route of 6.12 km. Although the Chinese special administrative region currently prohibits the entry of foreigners, the authorities have allowed an exception in the case of pilots, justified by the public interest in facing an event that has been a tourist bet in Macau.

Macau has recorded 46 infections with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, but has never detected a community epidemic and there are currently no active cases.