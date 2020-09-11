Latest 2020 Froth Flotation Equipment Market Report- Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2027

The global froth flotation equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 280 million in 2020 to USD 375 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The market study covers the Froth Flotation Equipment Market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as provider, application, organization size, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Metso Outotec (Finland), JXSC (China), FLSmidth (US), Eriez Flotation (US), Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology (China), SGS (Switzerland), Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment (China), Tenova (Italy), Della Toffola (Italy), Prominer (China), EWAC (Czech Republic), Henan Fote Heavy Machinery (China), Shanghai Joyal Machinery (China), Westpro (Canada), and Zoneding (China).

Free-flow flotation is the fastest-growing machine type segment in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation

The froth flotation equipment market is driven by various factors, such as increasing investment in mining industries in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste. However, slow growth of the mining industries in developed countries can hinder the growth of the market.

Mineral & Ore processing is the largest application of the froth flotation equipment market owing to increasing demand for good ore grades in the industry across the globe. The wastewater treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving this market are increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulations. Recycling of water because of depleting freshwater resources is another important process where treatment is a necessary process.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favorable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. Meanwhile, South America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the froth flotation equipment market place.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall froth flotation equipment market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

