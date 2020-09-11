After Johnson’s Brexit volte: “A no deal becomes more realistic every day” – politics

Britain and the European Union continue to suspect their citizens and businesses whether there will be regular trade links or economic chaos from January. Rather than announcing progress on the planned trade pact, both sides were busy resolving disputes on Thursday. Not only the European politician Manfred Weber of CSU fears: “A” no deal “is becoming more realistic every day.”

In fact, in the eighth round of negotiations this week, both sides finally wanted to make progress towards a trade deal. In less than four months, the transition period following Britain’s departure from the EU in January will come to an end, and without a contract there is a risk of a hard economic breakdown.

But then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened up a completely different barrel: he wants to change the key points of the exit agreement that was concluded before Brexit. These are the special rules for Northern Ireland, which should prevent a hard border with the EU state of Ireland and new hostilities.

From an EU point of view, change is impossible. The divorce treaty was finally negotiated, ratified and entered into force for three years. So in Brussels there is a puzzling question: is Johnson serious? What drives the domestically tormented prime minister? Does he give in at the last minute, just like last year? Or does he actually want the big bang at the end of the year – with all the negative consequences that entails. Economically, these are customs duties, delivery difficulties, additional costs. Politically, it would be: credibility lost on the international stage.

The European Commission does not want to allow the announced violation of a “Single Market Act” to override Northern Ireland rules in the exit agreement: it is pushing for contractual compliance. But the threat of countermeasures on Thursday was quite mild.

“We are doing this step by step,” said Commission spokesman Eric Mamer. First of all, the UK government must make a statement – European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic traveled to London to attend an emergency meeting of the committee overseeing compliance with the Withdrawal Agreement. Then one will “analyze the state of affairs, the situation and draw the possible consequences for the next steps,” added Mamer.

The situation is very delicate for the EU. She wants the commercial contract with which she wants to create a level playing field with the ex-member at the door. It also covers fisheries, which is very important for some EU countries, as well as dozens of questions that would be helpful for both sides to resolve. Brussels does not want the money if these negotiations fail. On the other hand, the EU does not want to sign a new contract with a partner who does not stick to the old agreements.

The EU not only blames the British government for indispensable loyalty to contract. Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major joined the debate on Thursday, warning his successor and fellow party member Johnson: “If we lose our reputation now for keeping our promises, we may have lost something priceless irrevocably.”

The warning from the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is likely to become even more significant: If the UK government violates international law and endangers hard-won stability in Northern Ireland by going it alone, it would have dire consequences , warned the senior Democrat. A trade deal between the US and Britain would have “absolutely no chance” in Congress, she told The Irish Times newspaper. The U.S. Congress should approve such a trade deal – and with their majority in the House of Representatives, Pelosi’s Democrats could block it.

The German economy agrees. “Compliance with the international exit agreement is indispensable for reaching a free trade agreement with the EU,” said Joachim Lang, General Manager of the Federation of German Industries. The mechanical engineering association VDMA complained that the hope of a trade agreement was reduced to an “absolute minimum” by Johnson’s behavior.

The question remains: why is Johnson doing this and what is his goal? The Brexit dispute is by no means his only problem. In Great Britain, coronavirus infections are on the rise again, and with it concerns about a second major wave of outbreaks. The United Kingdom is already the worst hit country in Europe by the pandemic in terms of death rates. The head of government himself looks sick after his own Covid 19 illness – so much so that there are rumors of a possible premature resignation. All nonsense, Johnson recently reacted gruffly.

He is under political pressure because of his zigzag course in the pandemic, the economy has collapsed even worse than elsewhere in Europe. Does he want to distract? Cover up the damage of Brexit or blame others? For some in Brussels, the suspicion is clear. But no one can exactly read his shaky partner in London. (dpa)