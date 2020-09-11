“Golden cream puff” Foodwatch: shameful price for false advertising goes to cheese from “free range cows” – economy

The consumer organization Foodwatch awards this year’s disgraceful golden cream puff for the “shameless advertising lie” of “Grünland” cheese from Hochland. Consumer advocates named the cheese because Hochland advertised “free-range cow’s milk” on the packaging, with the animals moving in the barn. However, “free range cows” is a purely fantasy term, criticized by Foodwatch on Tuesday. In fact, the cows are housed in a stable.

“Hochland leads its customers to a pasture idyll and deceives consumers of all people who consciously choose products from which they expect better animal husbandry,” Foodwatch continued.

Hochland did not accept the award and rejected the criticism as “inappropriate”. “We only use cow’s milk for our brand, which can move freely around the barn 365 days a year,” the company said. This is also explained and described “correctly and truthfully” on the back of the packaging.

The company from Heimenkirch, Bavaria, pointed out in mid-August, when it was nominated for an unpopular award, that the cows in a television commercial for cheese were clearly visible in a closed stable.

In addition to “Grünländer cheese”, four other products were nominated for the “Golden Windbag” category. As of August 13, more than 65,000 consumers had voted, according to Foodwatch.

Almost 44 percent chose Hochland cheese. Danone’s organic Volvic tea received about 18 percent of the vote, followed by Arla’s meadow milk (14 percent), Zentis fruit spread (13 percent) and Mars protein bar (12 percent).

The Arla product was nominated by Foodwatch itself, the other four candidates were based on consumer submissions. The organization awarded the negative award for the tenth time.

On Tuesday, Foodwatch called on the Bavarian Food Safety and Veterinary Office in Kulmbach to “ban misleading grassland marketing.” The organization set a deadline of September 22 and threatened the authorities with a lawsuit. “The law on food prohibits fraud, the authorities are obliged to intervene,” consumer advocates wrote.

Last week, due to the continuing deception of consumers, they called for an end to advertising for three products nominated for a despicable price: in addition to Hochland, Arla and Danone were also affected. “They advertise perfectly normal products as particularly climate-friendly, animal-friendly or high-quality – it’s illegal,” criticized Foodwatch’s Manuel Wiemann. (with AFP)