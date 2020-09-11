Ihor Homenyuk. Ukrainian diplomacy questions government over investigation – Observer

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was in Portugal on Wednesday to meet his counterpart Santos Silva and with a hot topic on the agenda: the investigation and legal proceedings into the death of Ihor Homenyuk which took place on the 12th March at the SEF temporary installation center at Lisbon airport.

From Portugal, Kuleba took the guarantee that everything was going “within the limits of the law”, according to the consul Volodymyr Kamarchuk, who confirmed to the public the content of the meeting between the two leaders. “The embassy does not want this case to be neglected, which is why it was raised at high-level meetings,” said the consul, quoted in the daily.

Regarding the death of his compatriot, Kamarchuk says he cannot “find words in English” that will allow him to express his opinion. “It could have happened to anyone. He just wanted to enter Portugal. I’m trying to keep the community in mind about this matter, ”he said.

Augusto Santos Silva’s office, on the other hand, told Público that the minister “once again expressed how much he regretted the event and informed that the legal process was underway.”

Ihor’s widow, Oksana Homenyuk, is an assistant in the process, but the request for access to the file was rejected by the prosecution, alleging that the procedure is secret, which concerns the Ukrainian embassy.

The family’s lawyer, José Gaspar Schwalbach, maintains that the allegation that the proceedings are secret is not legally founded since the Portuguese Code of Criminal Procedure stipulates that “the criminal proceedings are public, under penalty of nullity, a added paragraph 2 of the same precept according to which the secrecy of justice will exist when it is understood that “publication infringes the rights of these subjects or participants in the proceedings” “.