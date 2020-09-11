Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: “I am constantly attacked by sexism” – politics

Mrs. Reker, you were the victim of a terrible knife attack in the mayoral elections almost five years ago. Do you have to think about it these days?

I am free from fear in my daily life, even now during the election campaign. This time we are on our way to the weekly markets in Cologne. The police are close by. I didn’t want personal security. With two men with buttons in their ears next to you, you can’t get close to the civilians. I still have no idea how I will feel on election day, I don’t know. The last time I was in an artificial coma.

Do you think young people, and not just women, are more discouraged from participating in higher-level political activities when they know they are exposed to criticism and attacks through all channels?

Many of us are now in communication spaces where respect and tolerance for others no longer applies. Humiliation, insult and even hatred are the order of the day. Women in particular are at the center of this, because their expectations are fundamentally different from those of men: their private lives are more closely monitored and their appearance is also portrayed more, which will certainly deter many.

They support the women’s quota instrument, but say they have rejected it before. What was the critical moment when you changed your stance on the women’s quota?

Appeals and voluntary pledges did not lead to the goal. That’s why I’ve been in favor of the quota for a long time. A conversation with Heike Gebhard, member of the state parliament, who explained the quota principle to me 15 years ago, also helped. That is why, in my opinion, we need the quotas until full equality is achieved. The companies of the city of Cologne are setting a good example here and have set goals. In the city itself, we are on the right track with 62.8 percent women in permanent staff and 46 percent in management positions. With an explicit provision of the Corporate Governance Code, we then focus on the supervisory boards of municipal holding companies.

In addition to a quota, what structural changes need to be made so that more women become mayors or district administrators?

I think the most important thing is a better balance between party work and family life. Because it starts with the fact that women are much less common than men in political parties. In Cologne, I work to ensure that meeting times, for example, do not conflict with classic family moments, such as school hours.

In the course of your political career, have you been confronted with sexist comments or situations that you found demeaning? If so, how did you react?

I am constantly being sexist attacked on social media so I came to terms with that. I especially remember a situation from the 2015 election campaign. A successful businesswoman said to me: you can’t run for a job with a haircut like that! I laughed heartily then, but it felt weird. As if under a magnifying glass a higher degree of perfection is required of us.

What advice would you give to a young woman interested in a higher political position at the local level?

I think a lot of young women in particular don’t trust themselves enough. I would like to see more confidence. In men it is often the other way around: they present themselves better in applications than they really are. In principle, I can only advise anyone who wants to participate: follow your beliefs, stay calm! That is the basis for successful politics.