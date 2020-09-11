Explosion in Chinese city of Zhuhai leaves three injured – Observer

An explosion in a building in the Chinese city of Zhuhai, which borders Macau, left at least three people injured, Chinese state television CCTV reported on Friday.

The explosion occurred near the Tenghu hotel in the Doumen district. Local firefighters received an alarm around 9 a.m. (2 a.m. in Lisbon), according to CCTV. According to the same source, three people were injured in the incident, two with minor injuries and one with burns. Police have yet to determine the cause of the explosion.