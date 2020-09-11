“I want a historic compromise”: Altmaier strives for a charter to save the climate – politics

A year before the federal elections, Federal Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) is planning a major cross-party offensive on climate protection. “I want a historic compromise, a charter to save the climate and maintain our economic strength,” Altmaier told Spiegel magazine in an interview published Friday. To this end, he wants to approach the other parties in the political center in the Bundestag.

Germany must “now seize the opportunity to make the transformation process towards a climate neutral society irreversible by 2050,” said Altmaier. He pledged support for business in the climate effort. This Friday (10.30 am), the minister wants to present his climate protection strategy.

The more politicians pursue the climate goals, the more they must support the economy and especially small and medium-sized businesses “in the necessary transformation and provide them with planning security”, the CDU politician emphasized in “Spiegel”. This task will “turn the economy inside out and change the political landscape for decades”.

So far, the federal government has made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020. In 2030, these should decrease by 55 percent and in 2050 by 80 to 95 percent. The basis for comparison is in each case the emissions from 1990. Achieving the 40 percent target for 2020 is particularly difficult because this will require considerable additional efforts in the short term. (AFP)