Local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: a test of Laschet’s winning qualities and green government claims – politics

Armin Laschet’s name does not appear on any single ballot paper. Actually, local elections are only bad as a vote barometer for the state government and its boss. But if on Sunday, September 13, more than 13 million North Rhine-Westphalia are called to re-elect their municipal council representatives and mayors, the result will not be seen in Dortmund, Aachen or Lüdenscheid alone.

What can the potential candidates for chancellor expect from the election?

As proof of eligibility for his application for CDU presidency and, in perspective, the Chancellery itself, Laschet likes to stress that he is the only one of the three CDU candidates to have already won an election. What is the question whether this ballot paper is now seen as a reference to its current winning qualities. But the only major election this year is also exciting for other parties, albeit for quite opposite reasons: Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock can count on a boost for claims from the green government. SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, faces a setback from a country where his party has been considered unbeatable for decades.

How are the polls?

Taking the largest federal state as a whole, Laschet’s maps aren’t bad. The traditional poll nearly two weeks before the elections on behalf of the WDR and several major local newspapers saw the CDU stable in first place despite some losses compared to June. If there were state elections instead of municipal elections, Laschet’s party would get 34 percent.

This is a strong part of the national trend. Not only the Chancellor, who recently declared Laschet as “armored” for higher affairs, and Health Minister Jens Spahn as a competitor in the CDU presidency race, the Bavarian opponent and CSU boss Markus Söder indirectly supports the man in Düsseldorf with his high sympathy values. .

Laschet himself, as prime minister, gave at least 52 percent of those questioned a good report. That’s better than three months ago, when he was the controversial top loader at the center of the Corona dispute. Laschet has now turned to exemplary rigor – in line with his country children, 87 percent of whom even think the carnival’s cancellation is correct.

The state figures already show a trend, which opinion polls also indicate for the local elections: Some Greens can count on very strong growth: they are currently just about 22 percent overtaking the SPD (21 percent), the former sole ruler in the Rhine and Ruhr area. All other parties, including the co-governing FDP with only 7 percent, are floating on low single digit values. The federal trend also plays a role among the liberals; In addition, School Minister Yvonne Gebauer has received a lot of criticism in the corona crisis.

The AfD plays a role in some municipalities in the Ruhr area. Across the country, it has always been much weaker than in the east, and Corona has cut it down to seven percent.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD is threatened with setbacks in NRW municipal elections Photo: imago images / teamwork

Who’s hoping?

But no matter how interesting the national figures are, the question of who will emerge as the winner from Sunday and who is the loser, is decided elsewhere. Because NRW is a state of big cities, where the common struggle for power is fought on the front lines. SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans recently stood relatively unnoticed at Willy-Brandt-Platz. There has been no shortage of social-democratic symbolism in Dortmund since Herbert Wehner once declared the coal and steel city of that time the “heart of social democracy”. The image is also used by OB candidate Thomas Westphal, who has traveled to his home in North Rhine-Westphalia to support the SPD leader.

But since the steel stoves in the “Hell of Bangla-Hoesch” no longer formed the city, as the largest employer was often called at the time, but rather the emerging university, Dortmund is no longer a safe bank for the SPD. According to the WDR survey, it would remain the strongest force on the board, but 32 percent would be a new record. The fact that the CDU is also heading towards a historic low with 21 percent is no consolation. Because even ahead of the Christian Democrats, the polls see the Greens – 26 percent more than ever. This means that the output of the OB selection is also open.

Westphal, whose long-term predecessor is no longer active, is considered a favorite for a second election. But Andreas Hollstein applies for the CDU. He had become known around the country as the mayor of Altena when an attacker who disliked Hollstein’s refugee-friendly policies stabbed a knife in the neck in 2017. And there is a third person in the game: the green Daniela Schneckenburger. While the Greens initially even considered backing the CDU candidate, the green resurgence in the climate summer of 2019 suddenly made a candidate of its own look promising – and it has remained so.

The constellation of the close race in Dortmund is not atypical for the trend as determined by the polls of the infratest dimap for the mayoral elections in eleven of the larger cities. Also in Bielefeld and Bonn three candidates rightly hope for the top position, in other cities, such as Wuppertal, the three council parties are close to each other.

Where does it get tight?

Only in a few large municipalities can the incumbents count on confirmation at the first round of voting – with the exception of Henriette Reker, a non-party member in Cologne, who is supported by a broad alliance, they all have CDU party membership. In cities like Münster or Siegen, which are influenced by the Catholic countryside, this is no wonder. In Essen, where Thomas Kufen is expected to be a whopping 60 percent, it seems less obvious, even if the cultural city with its bourgeois southern districts never quite fits the Ruhrpott cliché. Today, the old working-class neighborhoods in the north are socially problematic areas.

But even by Essen standards, Kufen’s SPD challenger is hopelessly behind at 15 percent. Also in the city council, it looks like the Social Democrats will not only lose first place to the CDU, but to top it all off dramatically: there is a risk of a drop from 34 percent five years ago to 19 percent. That would be three percent more than the federal SPD is currently estimated in the Politbarometer, but it’s still embarrassing. The capital Düsseldorf could comfort this at best: SPD-incumbent Thomas Geisel is currently facing CDU man Stephan Keller.

For once, third place went to a liberal. The FDP member of the Bundestag, Agnes-Marie Strack-Zimmermann, was even delighted with his participation in the second round last week. But even though the woman in the white balaclava achieved incredible approval ratings from a fairly democratic perspective – an estimated 17 percent is not enough as a ticket to the final round.

The Greens and their chairman Annalena Baerbock could give the NRW elections a boost for their government claims to the federal government … Photo: imago images / Rüdiger Wölk

What role do the Greens play?

You are the newcomer of the year in by far the largest federal state. In almost all congregations they can expect significant growth, in some even a sensational increase. In the old federal capital Bonn, for example. The polls predict 35 percent, almost doubling the vote. And OB candidate Katja Dörner, currently parliamentary deputy to the Bundestag, has a good chance of taking on incumbent CDU Ashok Sridharan in the second round.

The starting position is even better for her party friend Sibylle Keupen in Aachen. There the Groene leads the candidate list with 35 percent of the survey, the CDU and SPD jockey for place two and three with values ​​of 25 percent. In both cities, local problems and constellations play a role in the emergence of greenery. But at the same time, for the first time, the growth that the eco-group had experienced due to the newly flaring climate debate last year is clearly reflected in these locations of major universities. The corona crisis has temporarily hidden the topic. It clearly hasn’t disappeared.

In any case, researchers from the University of Münster are now making a broad and cross-party majority in the municipalities for what were once ‘green’ issues, such as 30km / h zones or the massive expansion of local transport. “There is already a green rethink,” local scientist Norbert Kersting said Thursday, summarizing data from a poll of local politicians – in both the classic “left” and “bourgeois” camps. In voter terms, this is painfully noticeable in NRW, especially for the SPD. Where the Greens are gaining momentum, this is largely at the expense of the Social Democrats; in Bonn, for example, they would lose more than seven percent, according to the latest survey.

And what does the CDU have to adapt to?

She must also bleed. In Laschet’s hometown, Aachen, not only is the green top candidate in the lead, the parties that have dominated the city government are also threatened with an earthquake. Like the SPD, the CDU, formerly number one, has to account for losses of ten percent. Together, the 20 percent end up almost entirely with the Greens. So after the weekend, Laschet should be prepared for at least a few snide questions and a few more serious questions, what the quiet green growth means for the federal election.

And of course about his past. Already in the 1990s, the Christian Democrat paved the way for cooperation with the eco party. But just like in Aachen, the young CDU members of the “Pizza Connection” had not really imagined the ranking of the parties.