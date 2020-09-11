Northern California wildfire death toll rises to ten – An observer

A blaze that has plowed for weeks in northern California has become the deadliest blaze this year in that state, after authorities announced seven more dead, bringing the total to 10 in recent days.

The Butte Sheriff’s Office found seven more bodies Thursday, the day after the fires killed three people in the California county. Authorities fear the death toll will rise, at a time when at least 16 people are missing and aid teams are struggling to reach areas devastated by the fire.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met with Governor Gavin Newsom to express “his condolences for the loss of life and to reiterate the administration’s full support in helping those on the front lines of the fires. According to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Nearly 4,000 homes and buildings have already burned down statewide in a fire that has been going on for weeks.

Firefighters are now trying to stop the flames from advancing towards the city of Paraíso, where two years ago the deadliest blaze in that state’s history killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 homes and buildings.

Warnings or evacuation orders have been issued in three California counties, affecting an estimated 20,000 people.

In California, more than two dozen fires are burning intensely, and the fire has already consumed more than 10,000 square kilometers this year, a record since the record, since 1887.

Fires continue to ravage the west coast of the United States, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes.

About 14,000 firefighters continue to fight the flames of 29 large wildfires, from Washington State, which borders Canada, to San Diego, in southern California.

In addition to the 10 killed in Butte County, California, three other people died Wednesday in Oregon, including a 12-year-old child. In Washington state, a one-year-old baby died on Wednesday.

Oregon is facing fires “unprecedented” in its history, according to housekeeper Kate Brown, who predicted, Wednesday, “many losses, in terms of buildings and human lives.”

In Washington State, more than 200,000 hectares have been burnt down, according to Governor Jay Inslee, who on Wednesday denounced the catastrophic consequences of climate change.

Several studies in recent years have linked increasing forest fires in the United States to global warming caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Half a million people have been ordered to leave their homes in the state of Oregon, devastated by the unprecedented fires raging on the west coast of the United States, local officials said Thursday.

About 500,000 residents of Oregon have been evacuated and this number continues to rise, ”officials said Thursday in a statement quoted by the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The forest fires spread over 365,000 hectares, “a record” in Oregon, according to the note. Firefighters are fighting 37 fires simultaneously in that state, according to the Oregon Emergency Management Office. The number of people forced to leave their homes represents more than 10% of the estimated 4.2 million inhabitants of this state. A fire in the town of Molalla, County Clackamas, about 50 kilometers south of Portland, resulted in police marching the streets with a loudspeaker, shouting “Evacuate now”. This decision forced 9,000 people to leave their homes there.

A women’s prison on the outskirts of Portland has been evacuated “as a precaution,” the Oregon Corrections Department said as cited by the Associated Press (AP), with inmates being transferred to other facilities. Oregon is facing fires “unprecedented” in its history, according to the governor of this state, Kate Brown, who had predicted, as of Wednesday, “many losses in terms of buildings and human lives”.