After fires in refugee camps: Germany takes 100 to 150 minors out of Moria politics

After the fires in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Germany wants to help the migrants there. Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced this in Berlin on Friday. 13,000 people in Camp Moria have become homeless. “It’s a special humanitarian emergency,” Seehofer said. The most important thing is help on the spot. People need shelter and supplies again. The Greek government has submitted a list of requirements for this.

The second point is assistance for unaccompanied minors. In total, ten EU countries want to participate in the resettlement. Germany and France would have the largest share, each with 100 to 150 children.

Previously, politicians and non-governmental organizations had asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to ensure that all migrants from the Greek islands are admitted to other EU countries. “The dramatic escalation on Lesvos makes it clear: those seeking protection from the Greek islands must be evacuated!” Said a letter to Merkel (CDU) published by Pro Asyl on Friday.

“A catastrophe of this magnitude cannot be combated with minimal solutions – such as the transfer of 400 unaccompanied minors to mainland Greece. For all those affected, a permanent solution is needed – and that means acceptance in other European countries. Signatories to the letter also include Caritas, Diakonie, the associations Der Paritätische, Bread for the World and others.