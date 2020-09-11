Chat with writers at Ovar (no fences …) | Books

The 6th edition of the Ovar Literary Festival began on Wednesday evening, at the Art Center, and continues until Sunday the 13th, in various municipal facilities in the city. “It costs, but it’s okay [acontecer]», Wrote on the eve of the start-up, on his Facebook page, Carlos Nuno Granja, the main person in charge of the meeting, which is promoted by the municipality of Ovar and which this year is a little more decentralized by the municipality .

The names of writers and poets such as Cláudia Andrade, Gonçalo M. Tavares, Francisco Moita Flores, João Rasteiro, Sara F. Costa, Luís Miguel Sarmento, among others, join Pedro Lamares, Lauro António, Emanuela Nicoli, Vítor de Sousa , Elsa Serra or the Mandrágora puppet theater, during a party that combines reading and performance and does not forget the youngest.

After the sanitary closure, the possibility of carrying out scheduled events (even with a mask and a distance) encourages the community: “We must suspect, with responsibility, for sure, but gain confidence for the uncertain future that has advanced in time. Culture has played a central role in the emotional recovery of the community. Thus, it cannot fail in its function to restore courage and breath ”, specifies the professor librarian to the PUBLIC, via email.

No fences … elitist

Carlos Nuno Granja recalls that “since the first edition, the festival has sought to bring together readers and writers, allowing the book to be valued as an element of union between two people who do not know each other have a lot in common”.

When asked whether the Ovar Literary Festival (FLO) has elitist fences, the writer and bookseller also answers: “Never. You have to be judgmental because everything in life has it. But FLO, from the start, wanted to involve everyone and see their community involved. This project was born and felt quite difficult to assert, precisely because it survives on the outskirts, it is not even in a city of high urban density. It would be perfect if I could answer everyone, but it’s impossible. The fact that it has always been held abroad until this year is synonymous with proximity, of being an event for all readers.

One of the most intense days of the program will be Saturday, with the morning devoted to children at the municipal library: space for children’s literature at 11 a.m. and a storytelling session at 12 p.m.

At 4 p.m., it’s time to go to the Civic Center of Cortegaça for a meeting with António Carlos Cortez and Ângela Almeida, moderated by Isabel Nery. There will also be time for the launch of the book Poesia Reunida, by Luís Miguel Sarmento. At the same time, the Mandrake Puppet Theater will be in Esmoriz presenting A Casa dos Ventos.

In the evening, at 9 p.m., the School of Arts and Crafts will host the presentation of the book Unofficial Poetics, Contemporary Chinese Poetry and host a conversation with Cláudia Andrade and Sara F. Costa, moderated by Cristina Marques. Elsa Serra will close the session with Storytelling.

The organizer also explains the informal and relaxed dynamics of the festival: “We cannot have a thousand writers with us at the same time. We make choices, which can be more or less good. The truth is, we love the informality, the family atmosphere, and the sincerity in what we do. We like to be an alternative. Now we recognize the imperfection and follow a guideline that only those who do not cultivate the culture in this country and the world find it difficult to understand.

Promote emerging authors

According to the mayor of Ovar, Salvador Malheiro, “it is in a still atypical period, and of great constraints, that the FLO returns to Ovar, guaranteeing of course the respect of all the directives and rules of the DGS, in a way. to safeguard the public health of all stakeholders. Literature plays a vital role in the development and growth of the human being, and at a time when we are deprived of a whole range of activities, many others seek refuge, solace and distraction in the pages of a delivered. Here, we will introduce great names in national literature, but also emerging authors, thus broadening the range of choices for readers ”.

FLO sessions are free, but registration and collection of tickets are compulsory in this edition in order to manage the capacity of the spaces and to respect the rules of separation and hygiene of the Directorate General of Health. Reservations can be made at Art d’Ovar or via the municipality’s email [email protected].

This Friday, Gonçalo M. Tavares will go, at night (9:30 p.m.), to the School of Arts and Crafts for a conversation moderated by Bruno Henriques (“And when life is true, only the will counts”), after having guided the Writing and Imagination Workshop at the Municipal Library (4 p.m.), based on the books Atlas do Corpo e da Imagulação and Brief Notes on Literature. The debate will end with a poetry recital with Vítor de Sousa (voice) and Emanuela Nicoli (harp).

On the last day of the meeting, Sunday, in addition to another morning devoted to literature and children’s stories, in the library, a tribute is planned to Amália Rodrigues, at the Ovar Art Center (3:30 p.m.), with Miguel Carvalho and the filmmaker Lauro António, in moderation by Marcelo Teixeira. Then, Dina Sachse will lead an illustration workshop.

Finally, at the end of the five days of meetings between readers and authors, Pedro Lamares and Rui David will present, at 6.30 pm, Como se Draws A House, an extract from the collection of poems by Manuel António Pina.

On April 17, at the end of the sanitary fence in Ovar, Carlos Nuno Granja wrote in the article “Closed during the siege of Ovar”, published in the PUBLIC: “In Ovar, we will resist and we will raise up the city, our parishes. , our county. We are going to buy in our stores, revitalize our business, show the vareira fiber, resume our lives with more solidarity, with more sharing, with more friendship.

They have already started.

