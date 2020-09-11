North America Robot Assisted PCI Market Swot Analysis Of Top Key Player & Forecasts 2026|Corindus, Inc., Robocath

North America Robot Assisted PCI Market By Products (Robotic Systems, Instruments, Accessories), End User (Hospitals, Cath Labs), Country (U.S., Rest of North America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: North America Robot Assisted PCI Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Corindus, Inc., Robocath

Robotic assisted PCI system helps for minimally invasive treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). It gives lesser pain to patients for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD). Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is treated by robotic assistance, in this surgeon operates via joysticks and touchscreen to control the physician movement.

Firstly the PCI procedure was performed in Zurich, in September 1977, by Andreas Gruentzig, a Swiss radiologist. In 1977, PCI procedure was known as percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty. In the early phase this procedure gets less success due to risks associated with the use of large guide catheters that could easily rupture the vessel and large balloon catheters with low burst pressure points. In 1986, this technology gets improved and used in most of the coronary interventions. Currently this PCI technology is known as percutaneous coronary intervention and nowadays the procedure of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is operated by robotic assisted system, the robotic surgical system is the latest development in minimally invasive medical technology.

North America robot assisted PCI market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Robot Assisted PCI Market

North America robot assisted PCI market is segmented into two notable segments which are products and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, and accessories.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cath labs.

Recent Development:

In July 2019, Corindus, Inc. announced that Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital (Brazil) becomes the first hospital in South America that implants CorPath GRX System in their hospital for the robotic assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). After this implementation, the company expands their business in South America.

In October 2016, Corindus, Inc. announced that they have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the next generation CorPath GRX. It is an advance PCI system and after receiving the approval company expands their product portfolio.

