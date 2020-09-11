Cubic Boron Nitride Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The research report on the Cubic Boron Nitride market analysis and elaborate the industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. Moreover, it categorizes the global Cubic Boron Nitride market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

The global Cubic Boron Nitride market is valued at 37450 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 77970 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026

GLOBAL CUBIC BORON NITRIDE MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Cubic Boron Nitride Market on the basis of Types as follows:

CBN Monocrystalline

CBN micro mist

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Cubic Boron Nitride market is segmented into:

Resin Bond and Vitrified Wheels

Resin Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Wheels

Electroplated Products

PcBN

Others

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.

As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called ?-BN or c-BN

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cubic Boron Nitride market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

