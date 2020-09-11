Youth sports and the duality of criteria | Opinion

It was with dismay, but not with surprise, that I saw the measures taken by the DGS in the field of sport, in particular with regard to youth sports. Sport and physical activity in Portugal have always been among the poorest parents compared to other activities. It’s almost cultural.

The successive governments of the PS, but also of the PSD, have devalued Physical Education and Youth Sports, starting with School Physical Education (or its absence). The subject of physical education is often the only opportunity for young people to practice physical activity.

Covid-19 and DGS leave young sport in agony

The current legislation includes discipline in the AEC scheme in basic education and is therefore optional. Primary school teachers must teach the discipline as they do all the other subjects in the curriculum, and obviously they do not feel free to do so, often limiting themselves to simple activities, which do not serve to acquire the skills expected by children at that age.

We are witnessing the devaluation of the profession of physical education teacher, the devaluation of the discipline of physical education and the devaluation of the physical and mental health of our young people, who are already in sixth place. at European level regarding obesity rates as a percentage. A paradigm shift is urgent, in a country where I have never seen a Secretary of State for Youth and Sports struggle to change this reality.

In secondary education, the subject has already counted for the average access to higher education, has ceased to count, counted under certain conditions and has counted again. In an instability that sends just one message: physical literacy has been completely irrelevant to our leaders. It is sad to see that several governments pass and all of them leave the maximum “of a healthy mind in a healthy body” in the drawer.

The Secretary of State for Youth and Sports is blind, deaf and dumb. Being part of the Ministry of Education, one might expect that one of its priorities would be precisely the dignity of the discipline of physical education and its professionals. But no. Recently, in an interview with PÚBLICO, the Secretary of State for Youth and Sports, João Paulo Rebelo, goes even further to demonstrate his disconnection with reality, stating that “we are not aware of any club that has closed its doors ”, rejecting hence the worrying signs displayed by sports institutions which anticipate a rush in training levels for lack of competition.

So I’m not surprised, among so many dual criteria for covid-19 preventive measures, that youth sports is one of the areas that is discriminated against. Is there a reason why senior athletes can resume training and competition and young people cannot? Nothing seems to support this discrimination. Mainly because, apparently, young people are not a group at risk.

Sports clubs, federations and professionals in the region are seeing their livelihoods threatened. For many clubs, training brackets represent 90% of their income.

I understand that youth sport, although it is a school of ethics, cooperation, friendship and an important factor for the physical and mental health of young people, is not as profitable as senior sport and, therefore, in the eyes of the DGS, you can expect it. No, you can’t wait. Young people, clubs and federations can’t wait.

The liberal initiative immediately reacted to the rules of the Directorate General for Health on juvenile sport and demanded a modification of these “serious and inconceivable” orientations so that there are equal rules at all levels, a sign that ‘ it is practically the only concern for the new generations.

And let me leave an alert here. In the long run, there will be no senior sport if youth sport continues to take a back seat. Training levels are fundamental for the continuity of high performance sport. We want a level playing field for all age groups. We want a fair and logical system.

It is so in sport as it is in so many things in life. If we don’t deal with the younger ones, we won’t be dealing in the future.

The author writes under the new spelling contract

