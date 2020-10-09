Georgia Tech vs Louisville Live | Free Reddit Stream, Watch Football 2020, Today Team News

Best Time to get Today Where to watch Georgia Tech vs Louisville Live stream free with REDDIT Online Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets aim to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Friday evening. Georgia Tech opened the season with a strong win over Florida State, but the Yellow Jackets suffered back-to-back losses before an open date last week. Louisville’s journey has been similar, with a season-opening win over Western Kentucky before losses to Miami (FL) and Pittsburgh in ACC play.

The Cardinals are a five-point favourite against a Georgia Team team that beat Florida State in the opening game of the season but has since lost to No. 14 UCF and Syracuse in a road game. The Cardinals and Yellowjackets will meet at 7 o’clock tonight in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill lists the Cardinals as five-point road favourites in Atlanta, down half a point from the opener, in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds. The over-under is set at 65. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. Louisville picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

“He’s building that program up,” U of L coach Scott Satterfield said of second-year Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. “They’ve done a good job in recruiting and he’s playing some of those young players. I think it comes back to us. We’re really more worried about us and focused on what we have to do in order to go out and play well in order to get to win.”

The Yellowjackets average just 19 points a game while rushing for 221 yards a game and passing for 233 yards a contest. Louisville averages 29.8 points a game while rushing for 156.3 yards and averaging 252.3 yards passing per contest.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -5

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 65 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -200, Georgia Tech +175

LOU: The Cardinals are 9-7 against the spread in the last 16 games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 4-11 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has an explosive offense, including talented players at every critical skill position. Micale Cunningham leads the way at quarterback, with nearly 800 yards passing and seven touchdowns through the air in three games. He is also a talented runner, with more than 1,000 career rushing yards on his ledger, and sophomore running back Javian Hawkins is averaging more than 100 yards and a touchdown per game this season.

At wide receiver, junior Tutu Atwell is a budding star, with 229 yards and three touchdowns through three games. As a sophomore in 2019, Atwell generated 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and he is a difficult cover for any opposing team. Defensively, Louisville may have its hands full with a Georgia Tech team that can move the ball, but the Yellow Jackets have been mistake-prone this season. Largely due to 12 turnovers in three games, Georgia Tech is averaging only 19 points per contest, giving confidence to a scrappy Louisville defense.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Defensively, Georgia Tech played quite well in the opener against Florida State before struggling in back-to-back games. The Yellow Jackets have a difficult task against a talented Louisville offense, but the Cardinals have allowed 11 sacks in three games, which is one of the 10 worst marks in the country in pass protection. Elsewhere, Louisville is converting only 34 percent of its third downs, indicating Georgia Tech could be able to get off the field in key situations.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets have battled turnover issues but, on a per-play basis, there is a lot to like. Georgia Tech ranks in the top 15 nationally in rushing offense and the top 25 in total offense, including a 4.9 yards-per-carry clip from a diverse ground attack. Considering Louisville’s defensive issues in allowing more than 30 points per game this season, Georgia Tech can be confident in its ability to dent the scoreboard in this matchup.

A rare ACC Friday night in Atlanta battle pits Louisville and Georgia Tech, two 1-2 clubs that both come off desperately needed bye weeks.

Louisville had one of the biggest turnarounds in college football in 2019 posting an 8-5 season under then first-year head coach Scott Satterfield (2-10 in 2018). However, the Cardinals are not sneaking up on anyone this season and already have lost two ACC games — vs. Miami and two weeks ago at Pittsburgh. Against Miami, Louisville was beaten by the big plays. Against Pittsburgh, Louisville was just beaten up. The Cardinals were not beaten up on the scoreboard in just a 23-20 defeat, but they were beaten up front on both sides of the ball.

Louisville’s offensive line allowed seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss and that led to the offense gaining only 223 total yards, having only 10 first downs and going just 1-for-11 on third down. It was also a rough outing for junior QB Malik Cunningham (9 of 21, 107 yards, TD, 3 INTs) as he has already thrown five interceptions in just three games. Cunningham was carted off the field at the end of the Pitt game but has been cleared for this one.

Georgia Tech is in its second year of a rebuild under Geoff Collins. After opening with an upset win at Florida State, the Yellow Jackets got overwhelmed in the second half by UCF and followed that up with a deceiving 37-20 loss at Syracuse. Tech outgained Syracuse 453-357, including 275 yards on the ground (6.2 yards per carry) but turned the ball over five times (four interceptions by freshman QB Jeff Sims) and committed 15 penalties for 104 yards.

Although the Yellow Jackets are still transitioning from a triple-option offense to a more spread-based attack, they have found most of their success running the football this season (221 ypg, 15th in FBS). Nevertheless, Georgia Tech is going to need more consistency out of the passing game and Sims must cut down on his turnovers as he’s thrown eight interceptions in three games.

After playing ranked teams in Miami and at Pittsburgh, this is a drop in class for the Cardinals and looks like a spot for them to get right.

The play: Louisville, -5.

The Cardinals last played Georgia Tech in 2018 with the Yellow Jackets winning 66-31 at Louisville in Bobby Petrino’s disastrous final season. Louisville also has 25 players on its roster from Georgia, the largest cluster of out-of-state players on any roster in the ACC. Many of those players were Petrino recruits and remember that thrashing and now they get to come home for some redemption.