The benefits of applying egg and yogurt hair mask to your hair and scalp have not been confirmed in clinical studies. However, anecdotal evidence and cultural practices support its use in this way.

One of the most common direct applications is a hair mask, also known as a deep conditioner.Test ingredients for possible allergens, such as a milk allergy, before you try a yogurt hair mask. If you are unaware of any other possible allergies, do a skin patch test before adding the ingredient to your hair. To do this, rub a small amount of the ingredient on your forearm and wait 30 minutes.

If your skin doesn’t show signs of an allergic reaction (itchiness, redness, stinging), chances are that it’s all right to use on your hair and scalp. According to a 2017 study of 60 healthy men aged between 18 and 60 years, consuming yogurt significantly decreased signs and symptoms of mild to extreme dandruff. The study indicated that the positive results may possibly be due to the yogurt probiotics and their influence on the skin’s immune system and skin barrier. Although the benefits of using yogurt as a hair care product are not confirmed by scientific studies, many people believe that anecdotal evidence and cultural practices indicate the benefits of yogurt for hair and scalp.

Rich in protein, essential nutrients and probiotics, can we use egg and curd together on hair is also used as an ingredient in hair masks that many believe have a cosmetic and restorative effect on their hair. Who doesn’t like long dark hair? Long black hair adds charm to your charm. But now we’re seeing the effect of bad food on our hair. Along with this, the explanation for the weather shift and our poor routine is that the hair is becoming prematurely white, and many people are also facing baldness. In order to do this, how many costly cosmetics you use, in which the chemical is used. Using which the hair is getting worse instead of being healthy.But today we’re going to tell you about one thing you’re going to find quickly in your kitchen: yogurt! Yes, yogurt that’s good for your health. Often, there’s less hair than a boon. It has been named a probiotic food because it is high in calcium, protein and vitamins. It contains a large amount of lactose, iron and protein, as well as phosphorus. By combining the ingredients present in the kitchen with the curd, you can make packs that will diagnose your hair problems, so let’s know about these hair packs.

Turmeric can stain your skin, the scent of fenugreek can linger and coconut oil can make a mess in your bathroom, but all the ingredients have redeeming qualities that make them beautiful DIY must-haves. The same applies to onion juice, yoghurt and eggs. We asked the dermatologist for best practices if you’d like to co-opt them into your routine.Take one or two peeled onions, cut into bits, and grind. Using a muslin cloth to filter the juice.

This will mean that there are no left onion pieces. Apply the onion juice of the cotton pad to the hair to keep it from leaking all over (it can be too painful to the face) and then rub in. “Give your scalp a nice massage with the juice of the onion in circular motion. You may also apply dandruff oil to the tea tree, “says Dr. Gupta. Let it sit for an hour or so, then rinse it with a mild shampoo. “You should try this once a week for successful performance,” she says.

Yoghurt has slightly astringent properties, and its high levels of zinc and lactic acid make it a great calming ingredient. “More than natural lactic acid in yoghurt, it helps to remove dry and dead skin cells in the scalp,” says Dr. Gupta. Not only superficially, the yoghurt pack also takes care of mild inflammation and itching. “The probiotics present in yoghurt help to treat any fungal infection effectively and provide relief from dandruff as well as other scalp conditions.Rich in lutein, eggs can provide hydration and elasticity to the hair while high protein content can help repair tissues, says Dr. Gupta. “The proteins in the eggs can be used to soften the hair and give it strength and shine. An egg mask restores damaged hair and accelerates hair development. It also nourishes the hair and prevents further hair loss, “says Dr. Gupta.