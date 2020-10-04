London Marathon 2020 Live Stream Free Reddit Watch TV Coverage Online

The Best guide London Marathon 2020 Live Stream Free Reddit Watch Online, RACE DAY! THIS is Your Race Day, MARATHON, 40th running is back with Title The London Marathon 2020 : Where To Watch Live stream for free HD online with free Reddit access link from all of the country from any smart devices. Just follow this content and get Idea about this. will be the 40th running of the annual marathon race in London, United Kingdom, which will take place on Sunday, 4 October.

❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️

London Marathon 2020: Date & Time, Live Stream

NBCSN coverage starts at 2 a.m. ET. Olympic Channel picks up coverage at 8 with the wheelchair races.

Unlike traditional major marathons, the women will finish their race before the men start.The race was originally scheduled to be held on 26 April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”The extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe.”Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance in a new video to celebrate this year’s London Marathon.

Race start times (ET)

Elite women — 2:15 a.m.

Elite men — 5:15

Elite wheelchair — 8:10

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Virgin Money London Marathon must take place remotely in 2020, with participants completing the 26.2 mile run in their own communities. Prince Harry shared some words of encouragement with those taking part, in a video that was posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Top Statement About London Marathon 2020

The official London Marathon account shared the video along with the caption, “A special message from the Duke of Sussex to the 45,000 people taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday. ❤️.”

As the Duke of Sussex told runners in the video, “This year sadly it’s not possible for everybody to run together on the streets of London in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon.” The duke continued, “Instead, 45,000 runners from across the U.K., and 109 countries around the world, will run the 40th race in their own way, taking on the 26.2 miles, in their own communities.”

The 40th London Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Sunday morning.

World record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya headline the fields for the elite-only races without spectator access on a different, looped course at St. James’s Park. The London Marathon was postponed from its traditional April date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike previous London Marathons, athletes will cover 19 laps of the park, then move to the Mall for the traditional finish.

In the men’s race, the two fastest marathoners in history were set to go head-to-head until Kenenisa Bekele withdrew Friday with a calf injury.

Key Facts On London Marathon 2020

Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon, and the Ethiopian Bekele, who clocked 2:01:41 at the 2019 Berlin Marathon, are the only men to ever break 2:02 in a marathon.

Sunday marks the 35-year-old Kipchoge’s first race since he clocked 1:59:40 at a non-record-eligible event in Vienna last Oct. 12. He’s won 11 of 12 marathons since moving to road racing after failing to make Kenya’s 2012 Olympic track team.

Kosgei, 26, leads the women’s field in a title defense. A day after Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon, she took 81 seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s 16-year-old women’s marathon world record, clocking 2:14:04 in Chicago.

Her top competition comes in the form of fellow Kenyans: Ruth Chepngetich, the fourth-fastest female marathoner in history, and four-time Olympic track medalist Vivian Cheruiyot.

Molly Seidel, who made the Tokyo Olympic team by placing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Feb. 29, leads the American contingent.

“Thanks to all of you, the extraordinary spirit of the London Marathon will continue to shine across the globe,” Prince Harry told viewers. “While we won’t be together in person, we are together in spirit. And the amazing tenacity of runners from around the world is a reminder of our strength and sense of community during these difficult times.”