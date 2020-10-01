Bellator 247 Live Stream Free Reddit -Watch Fight Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz Online In HD

Bellator 247 kicked off the promotion’s Bellator 247 Live Stream Reddit Free -Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz Watch Fight Updates Milan Online run on Thursday, October 1. Leaving its home of Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) for the first time in years outside of the DAZN deal, Bellator had planned to bring a fan-friendly main event with it to its new home in the form of Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson.

The best-laid plans, and all that. With Daley falling ill during his weight cut, experiencing extreme cramps, the card wound up losing its main event a day out from the fights. Instead of Semtex vs. Anderson, former flyweight title challenger Kate Jackson, taking on Bellator kickboxing champ Denise Kielholtz, was promoted to the headlining slot.

The main card action goes down starting at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network following a preliminary card at 1 p.m. on CBSSports.com.

Bellator 247 main card

Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, women’s flyweights

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laird Zerhouni, middleweights

Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari, lightweights

Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado, 160-pound catchweight

Bellator 247 preliminary card

Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova, women’s atomweights

Blaine O’Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas, flyweights

Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo, light heavyweights

Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev, Welterweights

Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic, welterweights

Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout, women’s flyweights

Lewis Long vs. Giovanni Melillo, welterweights

Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett, welterweights

Brian Moore vs. Simone D’Anna, featherweights

Prediction

Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz: This is an interesting bout because it will reveal a lot about both women. Kielholtz really came into her own as a mixed martial artist with her three-fight winning streak in 2019. Jackson will be looking to get right after a real disaster of a fight in her title challenge, but she has proven a very capable fighter. Still, Kielholtz’s well-rounded game, with the ability to pick up submissions or stand and use her kickboxing, makes her a real threat in any situation. That should be enough for her to pick up the win in a close clash with Jackson, who has only been stopped once in her career. Pick: Denise Kielholtz via UD

Bellator 247 took a hit on Wednesday when Paul Daley first missed weight and then became ill, forcing his removal from the event and the cancellation of his planned main event bout with Derek Anderson. The card, which takes place Thursday from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, will now be headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Kate Jackson and Denise Kielholtz. Jackson (11-4-1) is a former title challenger, having fought Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 236 in her most recent outing. Jackson was dominated in the fight, snapping a two-fight winning streak in the process. She has gone 7-2-1 in her previous 10 fights, including a 3-2 run in the Bellator cage. Kielholtz (5-2) started her career 2-2 but has now rattled off three consecutive wins, all by stoppage. In fact, only one of Kielholtz’s seven career fights has seen the scorecards, including three submission victories. Those submissions stand out considering Kielholtz is an accomplished kickboxer. Kielholtz is the current Bellator kickboxing women’s flyweight champion, having won the title against Gloria Peritore before a successful title defense against Martine Michieletto. She has not defended the title since April 2017. The card will also feature unbeaten prospect Norbert Novenyi Jr. when he takes on Laird Zerhouni at middleweight. Novenyi Jr. is the son of former Olympic gold medalist in Grecco-Roman wrestling Norbert Novenyi, who also went on to compete in kickboxing and MMA. Novenyi Jr. is 4-0 with three submission victories to his name. Zerhouni is 7-5 as a pro and making his Bellator MMA promotional debut.

Earlier on in the evening (or afternoon for those watching in the west), there was plenty of preliminary card action at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. That action included a number of top prospects including the likes of SBG Ireland’s Many Bohm, and Gracie family member Kywan Gracie (grandson of BJJ founding father Carlos Gracie).

A live stream of all the earlier action from Thursday can be found in the embed above. The prelims kick off at 1PM ET. Results from the event will be available below.

