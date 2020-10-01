Bolsonaro rejects Joe Biden’s statements about destruction of tropical forests in Brazil – Observer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday called “regrettable” the statement by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said Brazil’s rainforests are being destroyed, during an election debate Tuesday. -market.

“Regrettable, Mr. Joe Biden, in all respects regrettable,” Bolsonaro wrote in his Facebook account.

– US presidential candidate Joe Biden said yesterday he could pay us $ 20 billion to stop “…

Posted by Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Before criticizing, the Brazilian head of state recalled, in a long message written in Portuguese and English: “The candidate for the presidency of the United States Joe Biden declared yesterday [terça-feira] which could bring us 20 billion dollars [17 mil milhões de euros] stop “destroying” the Amazon or it would impose serious economic restrictions on us. “

What some have not yet realized is that Brazil has changed. Today, its president, unlike the left, no longer accepts bribes, criminal demarcations or unfounded threats. Our sovereignty is not negotiable, ”Bolsonaro said in the text.

The Brazilian president has defended, without explaining exactly what he was referring to, that his government is taking unprecedented measures to protect the Amazon.

“American cooperation is welcome, including for sustainable investment projects that create decent jobs for the Amazonian population, as I discussed with President Trump,” added the Brazilian head of state. In the sequence, Bolsonaro defended that “the greed of certain countries of the Amazon is a reality”.

“However, the outsourcing by someone who challenges the command of his country clearly signals the abandonment of a cordial and fruitful coexistence,” he commented. “It is difficult to understand, as the head of state who has fully reopened his diplomacy with the United States, after decades of hostile governments, such a disastrous and gratuitous statement,” he criticized.

In a heated debate with Donald Trump, the new White House candidate for the Republican Party, held Tuesday night, Biden said, when asked about the environmental policy he planned to adopt, if he was. elected, that “the tropical forests of Brazil are destroyed”.

“More carbon is absorbed in this forest than the United States emits. I will make sure that several countries come together and say [ao Brasil]: here is 20 billion dollars. Stop destroying the forest. And if you [Brasil] do not stop, then you will suffer significant economic consequences, ”said the American Democratic Party candidate, who also said that if elected he will promote the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement , which Trump has withdrawn from.

This statement was widely echoed by Brazilian media and has traveled the world, now eliciting a reaction from Bolsonaro, who has always publicly declared himself an admirer of Donald Trump.

Since his election, Bolsonaro has tried to bring Brazil closer to the United States, but the unease over Biden’s statement indicates that if a Democratic victory occurs, the leader of the South American country could see his plans for rapprochement frustrated.

Brazil has been the target of frequent international pressure for the preservation of the Amazon.

Amazon deforestation in the country increased by 34% from August 2019 to July 2020 compared to the same previous period, according to data compiled annually by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

The Amazon is the largest rainforest in the world and has the highest recorded biodiversity in any area of ​​the planet, with approximately 5.5 million square kilometers and includes the territories of Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela , Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana (belonging to France).