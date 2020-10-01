US Embassy employee in Ukraine killed while running in Kiev | Europe

An American, who worked for the US Embassy in Kiev, was killed in an alleged attack while jogging in the Ukrainian capital.

A police report reveals that the victim was found unconscious due to a head injury next to a train track near Kyvky Park in Kiev. The woman eventually died in hospital.

Trump dismisses inspector who investigated Ukraine pressure complaint

Ukrainian authorities are looking for a tall, brown-haired man in shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers, around 30, for possible involvement in the case. However, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry spokesman told Espreso TV that an accident may have been sorted out.

Police spokeswoman Anna Zubreva told the Kyiv Post that an autopsy was underway to determine the cause of death.

“We are sorry to announce the death of an American member of the United States Embassy in Kiev community,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that its officials “are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death “.

A source cited by The Guardian reveals that the victim was the wife of an official in the United States diplomatic service, but that the victim did not hold any diplomatic post at the embassy.

According to the same source, episodes of harassment and invasion have been recorded, usually attributed to members of the Russian intelligence services working in Ukraine, but no physical attacks have been reported in recent years.

The US Embassy in Kiev has been of particular importance over the past two years, after Donald Trump was accused, in the impeachment process initiated by Democrats, of pressuring the Ukrainian government for him to investigate his rival Joe Biden and the son.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who refused to collaborate with Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine, was sacked in May 2019, having become an important witness in the impeachment process. In February of this year, Donald Trump was acquitted by Republican senators.

