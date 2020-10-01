Thinking about people and their future, building a better Portugal | Opinion

Any serious report on the state of the world today will have the power to unify optimists and pessimists under the sign of perplexity about the future, not just the distant future, but the near future, which already includes immediate action. to take in the present.

Social problems – reading, the concrete life of people in society, their basic survival, the dignity and quality of their life, the imperative viability of individual achievement and the no less imperative need for collective balance – are moreover in addition to complexity, they grow at an exponential rate, develop at multiple and interdependent levels and scales, and manifest themselves in new patterns, without historical antecedents.

Foundations and social economy

Walking into the future through so much uncertainty demands the companionship of hope. The progress of science and technology gives us a sign of this, which every day expands our collective horizon, knowledge and experience of daily life, and we must positively cultivate its permanent tension with ethical limits from from which the path to follow.

Thinking about people and their future also means thinking about a necessary global, human, environmental, cultural and economic ecology that guarantees the sustainability of the planet as the most elementary of basic vital supports.

From a civilizational point of view, human rights, democracy, the rule of law and the fundamental freedoms and guarantees of peoples are the foundations that we can never leave in danger, especially when there are so many threats – daughters of fear and intolerance – ranging from nationalism and populism, to new and horrific forms of violence, to the disruptive power of unemployment and social exclusion, all acting as enemies of the gains obtained. Another important pillar of this planetary world are the international organizations which, like democracy, today require a renewed and courageous look in order to be able to fully fulfill the political function for which they were created.

The capacity of States to fully realize their projects and respond to contemporary challenges is increasingly diminished – whatever the school of thought or the ideology profiled -, while the weight of the markets and the power of its corporate actors increase. , generating among citizens – sometimes treated as voters and sometimes as consumers – an immense feeling of vulnerability and powerlessness.

Environmental sustainability: promises for the new decade

In this context, we must question the role of society, this dense and fragile network of organizations, institutions and citizens, to transform the current state of things and make the world a better place, in an intelligent compromise between utopia and pragmatism in the construction of the common good.

On the date of the celebration of the European Day of Foundations and Donors (DEFD), the unequivocal praise of philanthropy, the values ​​of generosity, solidarity and the sharing of resources does not allow us to remain indifferent to the deep feeling and widespread lack of equity in the distribution of wealth in the world today, giving the impression that we are not living any better, despite the progress made in most indicators of economic and social development.

Perhaps because of this, Giving Pledge was launched 10 years ago in August, a pledge of several multimillionaires, including Bill and Melinda Gates – very important in the current context for their investment in studying, preventing and the fight against pandemics -, to give at least half of its wealth during its lifetime and which has since been subscribed by 210 people in 23 countries.

For its part, reporting to anonymous citizens, the 10th edition of the World Giving Index, published by the Charities Aid Foundation in October 2019, presents the trends recorded over the last 10 years in 128 countries through a survey which approximately 1.3 million people who were asked if, in the past month, they had taken any of the following actions: (i) helping a stranger or someone they did not know who needed help; (ii) donate money to a social organization (iii) do volunteer work. The conclusions focus on an analysis of the evolution of different countries based on these three indicators and are interesting. Portugal is in position 88, between Burkina Faso and Chad – and the most generous country in the world over the past decade has been the United States of America.

European Day of Foundations and Donors

More relevant, however, seems to me the set of recommendations of the CAF World Giving Index as part of the The Groundwork for Growing Giving campaign to create an inclusive culture of generosity in the construction of sustainable development for all.

Governments reiterate the need to ensure that civil society organizations are regulated in a fair, consistent and open manner; encourage private donations through incentives whenever possible; and, finally, to promote civil society as an independent voice and respect the rights of non-profit organizations to speak out on matters of public order.

Civil society organizations call for good governance and transparency of social impact to build public confidence; who invest in meaningful ways to involve local communities in the decision-making process and who recognize traditional forms of giving and giving as a contribution to building a culture of generosity with effective reinforcement of local contexts.

Among these civil society organizations, the Portuguese foundations are private non-profit institutions, many of which are recognized as institutions of public utility; they constitute a large, diverse and plural movement, in which the unique identity and independence of each foundation contribute to the coherence of a sector whose object is the pursuit of the common good.

José Neves, founder of Farfetch, donates two-thirds of his fortune and joins the Bill Gates movement

Serving the general interest from its own resources, transforming its own economic value into a social value of the community is the mission of the some 150 foundations that today make up the Center of Portuguese Foundations, which in turn is part of the Portuguese Confederation of Social Economy, alongside mutuals, cooperatives, mercies, IPSS, local development agencies and communities.

Its commitment is in favor of good governance, transparency and accountability practices, accepting the control of public authorities and society in general as a factor of reinforced legitimacy and an anchor of lasting trust. Its permanent challenge and objective – whether in the field of solidarity, citizenship, culture, the arts, science and knowledge or social innovation – is to strengthen society, by acting on in the long term, sometimes by acting in the advocacy of causes, but above all, by focusing on helping people and building a better future.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

On this European Day of Foundations and Donors, it is right to remember and honor all the Portuguese who have created foundations and all those who work there with a spirit of service and also to publicly thank all the foundations that have responded. quickly, in a skilled and timely manner to the emerging needs of the pandemic. , in the certainty that their work will continue to be a decisive contribution to overcoming the socio-economic context in which we live, helping in particular the most vulnerable.

Finally, it is also time to recall that in the relationship with the public authorities, there is a will for dialogue and cooperation, not only to build a better Portugal, but also to resolve an agenda that aims only to strengthen the fundamental sector. at the legislative level. and institutional, and the recognition of their rights and legitimate expectations, with a view to the revision of the framework law on foundations and other legal instruments which fully take into account the foundations between institutions of the social economy.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading