The 2020-2021 hydrological year: concern and expectation | Opinion

I do not hide the concern, but also certain expectations, regarding the future of water management in Portugal, at the start of the 2020-2021 hydrological year, the first of a decisive decade for the achievement of essential objectives such as the sustainable development objectives, Agenda 2030 and the decarbonization of the economy, framed in a coherent climate transition integrated in the European Ecological Pact.

Indeed, public water policies have not taken the right place in the scale of the priorities of the national and regional political agenda, being seen, in a reductive way, as one of the components of a ” national infrastructure network ”and not as a structuring factor for sustainable development, through the promotion of the country’s territorial and economic cohesion.

It is true that, as early as last March, the health crisis that generated the covid-19 pandemic was revealed among us and around the world, which began to absorb the priorities of all the heads of the main national institutions. However, the referred secondary situation had already been installed.

This pandemic has, however, demonstrated very clearly that if water was already considered a “scarce” essential resource (even “scarce”, in countless circumstances linked to severe conditions of scarcity and prolonged droughts), it is more than that: it is a “vital resource”, as “simple hand washing” is one of the essential procedures to prevent the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It is very relevant that the water and sanitation services have responded in an exemplary manner to emergency, calamity and contingency situations, whatever the declaration, deserving, therefore, the country’s full appreciation. for having maintained, without interruption and with high quality standards, the water supply and drainage, treatment and reuse of wastewater.

This fact advocates the need to “strengthen the resilience of water and sanitation systems”, through the adoption and implementation on the ground of a “program of rehabilitation and renovation of infrastructure” with more two decades of operation, articulated with “loss reduction”, thus extending its life and increasing service efficiency. These actions should appear as one of the priorities of PENSAARP 2030 [1], as already proposed by APDA to the working group of the Secretary of State for the Environment, responsible for its preparation.

But in the meantime, Portugal has suffered, at least since the terrible year 2017, successive years of “meteorological and hydrological drought” in practically the whole country, with a particular impact on the flows and on the availability and quality of water in the river basins of the Tagus, Sado, Guadiana, in the Algarve and the interior of the north and center.

The situations of the Tagus and Sado rivers must be addressed without delay, given the strong progression of the “saline wedge” in both cases, with significant impacts on the degradation of the quality of water for supply and supply. irrigation of agricultural crops important to the national economy.

Water in Portugal in the next decade

In the case of the Tagus, it is urgent to ensure that Spain complies with the flow regimes contained in the Albufeira Convention and to strengthen the storage capacity with the construction of the Alvito dam on the Ocreza.

As for the Sado basin, it is difficult to understand that the transfers of water from Alqueva to Monte da Rocha and the Ermidas Sado dam, with the consequent increase in the flows of the river, continue to take place.

As regards underground water resources – a strategic reserve to be preserved with the greatest care -, if the various high-density tourism and real estate projects announced for the Alentejo coast were confirmed, we could be faced with the eminence of Overexploitation regimes increase the anthropogenic load that will occur, with the inherent negative consequences.

Finally, the expectation of the measures that will be included in the “Recovery and resilience program” that the Government is preparing, where “Water” is included in the chapters “Competitiveness and territorial cohesion” and “Climate transition”, in a logic guarantee greater water efficiency and a contribution to stopping desertification which threatens a large part of the south of the country.

[1] PENSAARP 2030 – Strategic Plan for the Water Supply, Wastewater and Stormwater Management Sector 2021-2030

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

