Criminalization of graffiti in Portugal: two steps late | Opinion

Writing in the public space has always been a human impulse. From the writings of Pompeii to the graffiti born on the walls of Philadelphia, there is still a long way to go. What we today call graffiti is developing as one of the forms of expression of hip hop culture in New York through the hands of unprecedented young people who sought to become visible in a city that relegated them economically, socially. politically and territorially, as sociologist Richard Lachmann analyzed in the 1980s. The New York Times gave the phenomenon media visibility.

This practice gained artistic outlines, having reached various points of the globe, where young people began to write their fictitious names (tags) in more or less elaborate forms, with various dimensions and styles. We are talking about a transnational and glocal practice, assuming different local arrangements in urban contexts.

I tried to understand the effects of public policies in the face of this practice through the research I carried out in Lisbon and Barcelona (2005-2011). The city of Barcelona has launched a process of criminalizing graffiti, applying severe legal sanctions through municipal law to “promote and guarantee civic coexistence in public space” (2006). The approval of the law has its roots in the debate over the concept of good citizenship that started during the city’s Olympic Games. So-called “uncivil” practices are identified, which include painting graffiti and skateboarding. The applied policy measures involved the cleaning of the murals recognized as examples of public art of high artistic quality and resulted in the increase of the so-called attack “missions” of the system, which consisted of painting initiatives of the Barcelona trains and metro.

The Lisbon City Hall, headed by António Costa (2007-2015), had another vision of this phenomenon. The professionals of the Department of Cultural Heritage were aware of this practice, its potential for the artistic and cultural field and followed the negative results of a policy of criminalization of graffiti in Barcelona. They would not ignore the damaging effects of the graffiti war policy in New York City, which had its most terrible years with Rudolph Giuliani. The CML executive was probably aware of how such a war on graffiti resulted in a serious urban crisis in New York City, as Joe Austin vividly explained to us. The warlike logic of confrontation only fueled the war even more, with New York’s citizens’ taxes paying a high bill for graffiti cleaning (with the expansion of specialist businesses) and police harassment of young people, at their cost, sometimes their lives.

The Lisbon City Council has embarked on an alternative policy, creating the Galeria de Arte Urbana, whose intense work with the community has allowed the creation of specific spaces and exhibitions for free painting in the streets of the city. The results of this policy projected the city onto the international urban art circuit, which today includes renowned artists such as Banksy and Vhils, with impacts on the local economy. The example of Lisbon has served as a motto for international meetings and as an inspiration for urban public policies. The close work with the editors helped generate spaces for artistic recognition and simultaneously saved taxpayer taxes in a blind war of cleaning up and sanitizing public space.

Now we see António Costa’s government announcing its intention to criminalize the practice of graffiti, making a clean sweep of international experiences and even the recent good example of the Lisbon City Council. The Minister of Justice intends to take two steps back with this proposed criminalization. The rationale is the increase in registrations on the trains during the lockdown period, as well as the amount that was spent on cleaning them. Thus, a legal solution of criminalization is proposed which will only cost us more taxes, offering no guarantee of success in the elimination of records.

Several countries in Europe have worked to create specific public policies to support young people in the context of the covid-19 crisis. It is surprising that in Portugal, the first measures which will specifically affect young people focus on the criminalization of their artistic practices in the public space.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“Young people do not see a door, nor an open window” for the future, reads a report by Joana Gorjão Henriques on young people in Portugal during the pandemic period. In this room we can access brief portraits of young people today: many have followed long training courses, work in precarious working conditions, are economically dependent on their parents and / or other family members and were deprived of crucial sociability with friends.

The government of the day pays little attention to this reality. We know that several countries in Europe have worked to create specific public policies to support young people in the context of the covid-19 crisis. It is surprising that in Portugal, the first measures that will specifically affect young people focus on the criminalization of their artistic practices in public space, which so often reinforce sociability, now more important than ever.

On the one hand, this intention reveals a lack of knowledge of the history of public policies vis-à-vis graffiti in an urban context, which clearly indicates that criminalization is a strategy that does not eliminate graffiti from public space. , which implies economic and social costs. On the other hand, it gives the wrong political signal to young people and to society. This measure is a mistake that will result in additional costs for taxpayers and could open another plague in a society facing one of the worst economic and social crises in history. It is an economic error, a social error and, above all, a political error.

continue reading