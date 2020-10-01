The ferry from hell | Opinion

“Auto” can be either a lawsuit or a play. The reports of Operation Lex reminded me of the Auto da Barca do Inferno, written by Gil Vicente in 1517. In the latter, there is a corregidor, loaded with papers, whom the devil orders to get into his boat . The devil, who is old, has no doubt in condemning him for corruption. Say to him mixing Latin: “- When were you ombudsman / Nun acceptistis rapina?” [não aceitastes subornos?]/ Because you will go to the rope / wherever our pity is … / Oh! bait that paper / leave a fire I know! When the judge defends himself – “Always ego justitia fecit [sempre fiz justiça]”-, the devil answers:” – And the breasts [subornos] Jews / that your wife took? The bailiff blames his wife: “- I didn’t take it, / it was a problem there.” Then a prosecutor appears, laden with books, who kisses the hands of the corregidor and says: “- I have confessed very well, / but everything I have stolen / covered for the confessor …” The two are still trying to ‘go to Barca da Glória, guarded by an angel, but in vain. They meet at Barca do Inferno, where they meet Brísida Vaz, a brothel owner with whom the judge is shown to be familiar. They navigate to hell, in the company of an overseer [agiota], a usurious Jew, a noble and a courteous brother. On the platform watching the scene is Joane, a fool.

