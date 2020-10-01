This can’t be America | Opinion

Dictatorships end with revolutions and coups. Democracies end up being difficult to define over time: first slowly, then very quickly. Democratic institutions continue to function in the United States. But, since January 2017, they have shown constant resistance to continue to prevail, in front of a president who spans other powers, despises legal procedures and reduces the space of minorities.

Donald Trump has lied more than 20,000 times since entering the White House. More than a thousand of them concerned the coronavirus. Almost all politicians lie? Right. But not with the courage and incredible quantity of the current President of the United States. How has that not yet compromised your re-election? Because its base (in the minority in the whole of society, but very important in voter turnout) is not afraid to consume these lies – and does not judge them as such.

The Trump base does not move by checking the merit or consistency of its champion. For Trump supporters, it is enough to receive legitimacy to see his candidate for power – and what that means for the disruption of the political, media, scientific, and academic system. The immunity of the current President of the United States from any scandal, controversy, contradiction or unacceptable fact in which he may be involved has to do with this: the reaction of his constituents is not to change the judgment on the president, but that of destroying the arguments of the one who detected the failure.

Trump’s 2016 victory was the triumph of a populism that prefers to refuse scientific evidence and common sense. Who has opted for beliefs without verification, driven by the alleged superiority of a “silent majority”, which had seen, in the previous decade, between surprise, irritation and anger, the growth and affirmation of several minorities (racial, behavioral, sexual), during the two terms of Barack Obama.

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” was actually a “Make America White Again”. Trump’s triumph was based on the imposition through hatred and division of a sort of anti-climax of the Obama years: forgetting “Yes We Can” and “Bring the Country Together” – Trump’s America believes in the providential man who would like to blow up the supposed naivety of reconciliation and impose the will of the white majority, nativist and so-called legitimate. The “real Americans”.

It is therefore also an election that confronts two visions of what (still) America is and can be: open or closed to the world; diverse or homogeneous; globalist or nationalist; by the Paris Agreement or continue in a mixture of denial or selfish exclusion from the fight against climate change.

Almost everything is at stake: the resistance of the American electoral and judicial system; the future of the bipartisan system, at least as we know it in recent decades.

Will the Republican Party survive Donald Trump, after four years of capitulation on a populist, protectionist and personalist path? What could be better for what remains of the classic American right, which valued major international agreements and recognized the importance of institutions like the UN: let Biden come now, to rethink a possible “homecoming”, or a second? Trump’s mandate, for permanent conversion?

Joe Biden has played the safety card: he trusts the will of all political space to his left to avoid a re-election of Trump, he has the majority of independents and even a moderate right (who may have survived to the populist turmoil). Bank on the idea of ​​bringing America back to decent normalcy, getting back to the basics of Obama’s agenda – but without a tenth of the charisma and rhetorical power of his former number 1.

Old age (78 years at the date of inauguration) should not be ignored for those who can begin an eight-year term as president. Biden should have the courage to assume himself as “president of the transition”, with a single term and with a patriotic mission at the end of his political career of more than half a century: that of restoring dignity to the American presidency. that Trump vandalized. And that should signal that Kamala Harris has a political dimension and the ability to shoulder the “glorious burden” of the presidency at any time.

Martin Amis told the Guardian that “more than a referendum on Trump, it will be America’s character who goes to the referendum.” It wouldn’t go that far. The United States is and will continue to be a great country. Founded and affirmed in values ​​and assumptions which, in many dimensions, give it a unique, inspiring and singular history.

The past 12 years have shown that in America there are coalitions of wills and worldviews so diverse that they are capable of electing to the presidency two personalities as different and antagonistic as Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

American voters will vote on what they see as the best for their lives over the next four years. But they will have a much greater power in their voting rights: to avoid or confirm a potentially non-return path towards a path that is less democratic, less tolerant and much less able to lead by example.

A re-election of Trump would be the endorsement of a divisive presidency, which makes decisions about states taking into account the political stripe of governors, who “flirt” with extremists and “intimidate” elected officials and renowned scientists. . Or is it too late to believe in a return to normalcy for a decent and reliable America that has no doubts about preferring permanent allies and condemning authoritarian rulers?

Biden is a favorite but Trump can still win. And postal voting (crucial for consuming the current advantages of Democrats in decisive states) has everything to be confused. The United States in 2020, and after four years of a presidency that, instead of healing wounds, making them worse, is a fragmented society with strong signs of disintegration.

American voters will vote on what they see as the best for their lives over the next four years.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

But they will have, in their right to vote, a much greater power: to avoid or confirm a path potentially without return towards a path less democratic, less tolerant and much less able to set an example.

It cannot be America.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading